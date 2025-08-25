Việt Nam’s first AIPA Roadshow promotes youth exchange

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Roadshow in Việt Nam not only provides young Vietnamese with opportunities to directly exchange and learn from international peers, but also confirms the important role of youth in building a united, creative and sustainable ASEAN Community, said Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, chairperson of the group of young National Assembly deputies.

In his opening remarks at the event in Hà Nội on Monday morning, Tuấn, who is also deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies, stressed that participating parliamentarians were set to exchange experiences, share initiatives and build a strong network of cooperation, making practical contributions to a stronger, more innovative and prosperous ASEAN.

Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Nguyễn Tường Lâm noted that with nearly 220 million young people, accounting for one-third of the bloc’s population, youths would serve as the bridge between the present and the future and are a key force in realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Through expert information-sharing sessions and multi-dimensional discussions among young parliamentarians at the AIPA Roadshow, Lâm expressed his hope that Vietnamese youth would not only gain a better understanding of the regional parliamentary mechanism, but also be inspired to actively engage in socio-political life, develop critical thinking and enhance their global citizenship and international integration capacity.

Addressing the event, AIPA Secretary General Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman stressed that in the face of an unpredictable global and regional environment, cooperation among young parliamentarians would play a crucial role in building the ASEAN Community, empowering youth to speak up and actively participate in shaping the region’s future.

Through interactive sessions with AIPA representatives, delegates shared ideas to deepen their understanding of AIPA’s role in promoting regional cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy. They confirmed the importance of raising awareness and focusing on building a sustainable foundation to connect and accompany youth in the process of regional integration.

The first AIPA Roadshow in Việt Nam was part of AIPA’s comprehensive communication plan for 2018-2025 and strategic plan for 2023-2030, coordinated by its Secretariat and member parliaments, to enhance youth awareness of ASEAN and AIPA. — VNA/VNS