PM orders enhanced security, environmental sanitation, healthcare measures for National Day celebrations

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has issued an official dispatch urging relevant agencies to step up security, public order, social safety, as well as environmental sanitation and healthcare measures during the upcoming celebrations to mark the eightieth anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The document states that these tasks aim to ensure that all citizens can fully enjoy this important national holiday.

Accordingly, ministers, heads of the Government’s agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees are required to strictly and effectively implement directions of the Central Steering Committee for the commemoration of major anniversaries and significant historical events, as well as Official Dispatch No. 139/CD-TTg dated August 21, 2025 by the PM, on strengthening security during the National Day. They must maintain constant duty shifts to ensure timely, effective, and flexible responses, particularly to any arising complex situations.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence are tasked with tightening patrols; ensuring safety at celebration venues nationwide; safeguarding sovereignty in cyberspace; curbing harmful online content; and strictly handling any acts and attempts to exploit the celebrations to cause disorder or undermine security and public safety.

The Ministry of Health, in coordination with relevant agencies and localities, will ensure healthcare, disease control, sanitation, and food safety during the celebrations, with response teams on standby and regular checks at all event venues.

The Prime Minister requested the Hà Nội municipal People’s Committee to ensure sufficient restrooms, waste collection, and sanitation capacity to maintain a clean and safe environment during the celebrations. The city must also promote public awareness of hygiene and arrange shaded rest areas, providing free bread, water, and umbrellas at public venues.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for guiding ministries, sectors, and localities to ensure environmental sanitation at crowded venues, and in parades, performances, and fireworks displays.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction will direct localities to inspect the safety and load capacity of stages, stands, gathering areas, and transport facilities to ensure traffic safety and protect public health.

The PM called on citizens across the country to strictly observe laws on traffic safety, fire prevention, sanitation, and environmental protection, avoid overcrowding or jostling, ensuring a safe and joyful National Day celebration.

Ministries, agencies, and localities are required to submit daily reports on security and order in their respective areas to the PM via the Government Office before 5pm. The Government Office is responsible for overseeing and ensuring effective implementation of the official dispatch. — VNA/VNS