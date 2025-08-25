Foreign affairs in fine form as Việt Nam turns 80

HÀ NỘI — With flags raised high and ambitions higher still, Việt Nam’s diplomatic service marked its 80th anniversary on Monday with a ceremony in the capital that celebrated both its revolutionary roots and its growing role on the world stage.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm used the occasion to salute decades of achievement while laying out a forward-looking roadmap for the sector’s future.

The ceremony, which also saw the foreign affairs sector awarded the First-Class Labour Order, was a proud moment of reflection and renewal. General Secretary Lâm praised the diplomatic corps for its contributions over eight decades and urged it to remain unified, innovative and creative as it faces increasingly complex international challenges.

He emphasised that "Việt Nam’s diplomacy is now a historic mission", requiring a blend of tradition and transformation.

“The results of the diplomatic sector’s work are crystallisation of revolutionary theory and practice that have shaped the maturity of today’s diplomacy,” he said.

Going forward, he said the sector must be comprehensive in scope, grounded in three core pillars: Party foreign affairs, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy — each closely linked with national defence, economic development, science and technology, culture and external communications.

Lâm also outlined the need for a modern approach, urging the sector to embrace digital transformation, big data and digital diplomacy, while building a professional force capable of navigating regional and global complexities. He called for greater skill in multilateral diplomacy and negotiation, along with a strong sense of national identity.

"At the heart of Vietnamese diplomacy lies its defining quality: being firm in principle but flexible in strategy, always working to secure the highest interests of the nation and its people," he said.

A vision grounded in peace and law

General Secretary Lâm underlined the importance of safeguarding national interests by adhering to the UN Charter and international law — particularly in maritime and territorial matters. He reiterated the importance of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as a basis for fairly resolving disputes.

He urged the foreign affairs sector to both “cooperate and struggle” — promoting dialogue, finding common ground and maintaining peace and stability as key conditions for national development.

Diplomacy, he added, must also play a more active role in development, especially through economic and technological cooperation. He called for the expansion of markets, the signing of new-generation, high-quality free trade agreements and a stronger diplomatic presence in specialist fields such as science, technology, education and training.

Another key priority is the protection and support of Vietnamese citizens abroad. Lâm said the diplomatic corps must serve as a reliable support system for overseas Vietnamese communities, while also tapping into their intellectual and cultural capital to serve national development goals.

Raising Việt Nam’s global standing

The General Secretary called on the diplomatic sector to deepen Việt Nam’s global engagement by increasing its contribution to international institutions and multilateral frameworks. He said diplomacy must continue to uphold the nation’s values — peace, humanitarianism and cooperation — while helping build a more stable and equitable world.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn described the last 80 years of Vietnamese diplomacy as a story of “bravery, intelligence and unwavering loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people.”

He said diplomacy had opened the door to international integration, protected Việt Nam’s sovereignty and legitimate interests and provided vital presence during decisive moments in the nation’s history.

“The 80-year journey has witnessed the maturity and outstanding efforts of revolutionary Vietnamese diplomacy,” he said. “It has achieved many historically significant accomplishments, contributing to national construction and defence.”

Minister Sơn reaffirmed the commitment of today’s diplomatic officers to continue that proud tradition. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would dedicate itself to helping Việt Nam meet its centennial goals — creating a nation that is strong, prosperous civilised and happy. — VNS