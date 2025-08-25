98-year-old Madam Bình honoured for historic role in ending US intervention in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm awarded the prestigious title of Hero of Labour to former Vice President Nguyễn Thị Bình on Monday, recognising her remarkable contributions to Việt Nam’s foreign affairs sector.

The accolade was presented during a ceremony, held in the capital city Hà Nội, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the country’s diplomatic service (August 28, 1945–2025).

Nguyễn Thị Bình, also known as Madam Bình – born in 1927 in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp – served as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam from 1969 to 1976, and she was honoured today for her pivotal role as head of the negotiating delegation at the Paris peace talks (1968–1973).

Reflecting on the historic talks with the United States aimed at ending the war in Việt Nam, Bình highlighted their profound significance in the nation’s 80-year diplomatic journey.

At the four-party negotiations, Việt Nam was represented by two delegations: one from the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, led by Foreign Minister Trần Xuân Thủy with special advisor Lê Đức Thọ, and another from the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam, led by Bình.

These two delegations worked in close coordination, overcoming numerous challenges to unite their efforts and successfully fulfil their mission after nearly five years.

The diplomatic victory at the negotiating table was crucial to the nation’s historic triumph, paving the way for the liberation of the South and national reunification in April 1975.

“Today, we live in peace, independence and reunification, with a new standing in the world and intensive international integration, aiming to build a prosperous and strong Việt Nam,” Bình said.

“I believe that with its 80-year tradition and valuable historical lessons, our diplomatic service will continue to grow strongly and achieve major successes in the new era, worthy of the trust of the Party, State and people.”

Notably, during her tenure from 1969 to 1976, Nguyễn Thị Bình made history as the first and only female diplomat to sign an international agreement with US government representatives amid wartime. — VNS