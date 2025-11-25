VinFast displays seven-seat Limo Green at Jakarta AutoShow 2025

JAKARTA — At the GAIKINDO Jakarta AutoShow 2025, held from November 21 to 30, VinFast will unveil an exclusive preview of the Limo Green, a seven-seat, three-row model scheduled for official launch in Indonesia next year.

The company will also debut the VF Wild concept to Indonesian audiences for the first time. This appearance highlights VinFast’s accelerating global expansion and reinforces its commitment to Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward, advancing sustainable mobility and supporting Indonesia’s socio-economic progress.

VinFast will showcase its full Indonesian lineup, including the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34 and VF 7, representing all key segments from compact city cars to midsize SUVs. Leading this year’s exhibition are the Limo Green and the VF Wild concept.

Under the theme Unlock Your Curiosity, the Limo Green will take centre stage in an exclusive pre-launch preview, offering visitors an early look at this strategic model ahead of its official debut in March 2026. — VNS