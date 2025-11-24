NA Chairman pledges strong support for EU-ASEAN investors

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday received a delegation of the European–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham), reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment to fostering a transparent, stable and favourable investment environment for European enterprises.

The delegation, led by EU-ABC Chairman Jens Ruebbert, included more than 120 representatives from over 40 major European corporations.

Speaking at the meeting, Ruebbert expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage directly with Việt Nam’s top legislative leader and representatives of ministries and sectors at a time when both sides seek to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and economic connectivity. He also extended deep sympathies to Việt Nam over the severe losses caused by recent storms and floods, and expressed a hope that affected communities would soon recover.

Ruebbert highlighted the dynamic and comprehensive growth of EU-Việt Nam relations in recent years. The EU remains one of Việt Nam’s most important trade and investment partners, while Việt Nam is the EU’s 16th largest trading partner globally and its largest in ASEAN. The EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has helped bilateral trade expand by 10-15 per cent annually.

He noted that European businesses value Việt Nam’s efforts to open its market, improve economic governance, stabilise its macroeconomic environment and accelerate digital transformation. These strengths have helped position Việt Nam as a leading investment destination in ASEAN, particularly in high-tech manufacturing, services and renewable energy.

He said the meeting offers an opportunity for businesses to better understand Việt Nam’s strategic priorities and identify areas for deeper cooperation.

European firms at the meeting raised issues related to Việt Nam’s business climate, including the resolution on mechanisms to remove obstacles for energy development in the 2026-30 period, draft legislation on disease prevention and the management of preventive health funds, regulations on pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, and mechanisms to facilitate energy development from 2026-30. They also encouraged greater transparency in policymaking, improved regulatory impact assessments and deeper consultation with the business community.

Chairman Mẫn stressed that the EU and the European-ASEAN business community are key partners of Việt Nam as it pursues sustainable, intensive and effective international integration.

Việt Nam remains steadfast in maintaining political and socio-economic stability while building an independent and self-reliant economy closely linked with global integration. Strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, human resources, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation continue to guide national development.

The top legislator affirmed that the NA closely follows issues affecting the business environment and consistently works to improve policies that support both domestic and foreign enterprises, including European investors. Beyond lawmaking, it also focuses on oversight and policy reform to ensure a transparent, fair and predictable investment climate.

Thanking the delegation for its constructive recommendations, he pledged that the NA will work closely with the Government to assess and incorporate their proposals, thereby ensuring a stable legal framework that facilitates long-term success for European firms in Việt Nam.

He called on EU-ABC, EuroCham and their member companies to continue their partnership with Việt Nam, effectively implement the EVFTA and encourage greater market opening. He also urged European businesses to raise their voice to hasten the remaining seven EU member states to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), creating new momentum for investment ties.

He further asked for support in urging the European Commission to soon remove its “yellow card” warning on Việt Nam’s seafood exports.

Chairman Mẫn encouraged deeper exchanges between European business organisations and the Vietnamese legislature on institutional reform, regulatory transparency and economic policymaking. He called for expanded cooperation in areas where the EU has strong expertise, such as green transition, digital transformation, high-quality workforce training, clean agriculture, renewable energy, smart urban development and sustainable fisheries.

The top Vietnamese legislator also requested continued support for Vietnamese firms to engage more deeply in EU supply chains through technology transfer, quality standard harmonisation and connections with major European corporations.

He affirmed that the NA would continue to listen to and consider recommendations from the international business community, including European enterprises, as part of efforts to remove barriers, enhance competitiveness and build a flexible, transparent and business-friendly legal system that supports sustainable development and large-scale investment projects in Việt Nam. — VNS