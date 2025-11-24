Vietjet receives first Boeing jet in Thailand

BANGKOK — Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 under a US$32 billion order for 200 aircraft, marking a key step in the carrier’s fleet standardisation strategy to boost operational efficiency and support its sustainable growth as an international aviation group.

The new aircraft landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Sunday, becoming the first of 50 Boeing jets set for delivery to Vietjet Thailand through 2028.

The airline said the addition will boost its operational capacity, meet rising travel demand, and support network expansion across key Asia-Pacific destinations.

Vietjet Thailand’s first Boeing 737-8 will be deployed on the Bangkok-Chiang Mai route, before launching on the international Bangkok-Cam Ranh service in December 2025.

In Việt Nam, Vietjet continues to operate an Airbus fleet. Backed by extensive experience with new-generation aircraft and a strong global partner network, the airline is expanding its international footprint through major aviation hubs across the Asia-Pacific, while preparing for future services to Europe and the Americas.

The Boeing 737-8 features advanced aerodynamics and new-generation LEAP-1B engines, is fully compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and delivers 15-20 per cent lower carbon emissions along with up to 50 per cent reduced noise levels in line with ICAO standards.

Vietjet’s 200-aircraft Boeing order is also among the key agreements supporting balanced Việt Nam-US trade. The airline said the modern fleet will underpin its strategy to boost regional aviation and economic growth, create long-term value for investors, and provide safe, high-quality travel experiences for millions of passengers worldwide.

New route to Philippines

Late last week, Vietjet also launched a direct route between HCM City and Manila, offering travellers more flexibility to explore one of the region’s emerging destinations during the year-end festive season.

Operating five return flights weekly, the new service is expected to enhance travel experiences and boost trade between Việt Nam, the Philippines and the wider region.

“This is Vietjet’s first route to the Philippines, further expanding our Asia-Pacific network and strengthening connectivity between countries and communities,” the airline said.

Manila, the bustling capital of the Philippines, attracts visitors with its Intramuros old town, UNESCO-recognised Baroque church and bustling shopping centres such as Mall of Asia, harmoniously combining history, culture and modern life.

Meanwhile, HCM City is the most dynamic economic and cultural centre in Việt Nam, famous for Nguyễn Huệ walking street, Notre Dame Cathedral, Bến Thành market and unique cuisine, bringing a vibrant urban experience, both exploring culture and enjoying modern life. — VNS