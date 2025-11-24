Tân Cảng - Cái Mép International Terminal surpasses two million TEUs for the third time

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Tân Cảng-Cái Mép International Terminal (TCIT) officially recorded its 2,000,000th TEU handled in the year on Monday.

TCIT achieved this milestone 22 days earlier than in 2020 and one month earlier than in 2021, despite ongoing fluctuations in the global maritime and economic markets.

This is the third time the port has surpassed the two million TEU mark in a single year.

Currently, TCIT operates 12 international service routes connecting key ports in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America

With the current growth momentum, TCIT forecasts total throughput to reach approximately 2.2 million TEUs this year.

This maintains its position as Việt Nam's largest deep-water container port by volume and the second-largest port nationwide, after Tân Cảng-Cát Lái Port. — VNS