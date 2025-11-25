VN-Index rebounds on Vin stock gains

HÀ NỘI — The stock market was mixed on Monday, with the VN-Index experiencing a notable rebound while liquidity remained low.

The benchmark index closed the trading day at 1,667.98 points, up over 13 points, or 0.79 per cent.

Monday's session opened cautiously, characterised by weak demand and lingering selling pressure. This environment allowed the VN-Index to recover swiftly from a minor pullback observed in the previous week.

Market breadth was negative, with 123 stocks advancing while 186 declined. Trading liquidity on the southern bourse continued to decline from the previous session to VNĐ17.3 trillion (US$658.3 million).

The VN30-Index also reflected a recovery trend, rising 16.47 points, or 0.87 per cent, to finish at 1,916.36 points. Within the VN30 group, the dynamics were even more pronounced, with 10 stocks rising against 18 that fell while two stayed flat.

The market's recovery was largely driven by Vin-related stocks, which collectively contributed over 14 points to the VN-Index, with Vincom Retail (VRE) hitting the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent. If these stocks were excluded, the index would have closed in negative territory.

According to data from financial website vietstock.vn, Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), VRE and Vinpearl (VPL) occupied four of the top five positions for the most positively impactful stocks on the index.

The banking and securities sectors continued to show significant divergences, lacking the momentum needed to boost the overall index.

Within the banking sector, stocks like VPBank (VPB), Kien Long Commercial Joint Stock Bank (KLB), Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) and BIDV (BID) showed increases, while more than 10 other bank stocks faced strong selling pressure and closed lower.

Sacombank (STB) led the decline, down by 2.5 per cent, while major stocks such as Vietcombank (VCB), Vietinbank (CTG), MBBank (MBB) and Sahabank (SHB) also dipped, albeit by smaller margins.

In the securities sector, prominent stocks like SSI Securities (SSI), VIX Securities (VIX), Techcom Securities (TCX) and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM) performed in alignment with market trends.

Conversely, smaller-cap stocks such as APG Securities (APG) and Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDS) collectively trended downward, reflecting the sector's mixed sentiment.

In contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) fell by 1.91 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 261.22 points. During the session, over 43.7 million shares were traded in the northern market, worth nearly VNĐ899.4 billion.

Foreign investors continued to engage in net selling, offloading over VNĐ1.15 trillion worth of shares on HoSE and VNĐ32.8 billion on HNX. — BIZ/BIZHUB