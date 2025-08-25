New Secretary of Party Committee announced for HCM City

HCM CITY — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Trần Lưu Quang has been assigned to join the HCM City Party Committee and its Standing Board, and hold the position of Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

According to the Politburo’s decision, announced on August 25, Nguyễn Văn Nên, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, no longer holds the position of Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, as he now is assigned as a permanent member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

Nên will continue to oversee and direct the HCM City Party Committee until the 14th National Party Congress, which is scheduled for early 2026.

Quang, born in 1967 in the southern province of Tây Ninh, has served in various key positions, including Deputy Prime Minister, Chair of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs, and Chair of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies.

He was also Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Secretary of Tây Ninh Provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Hải Phòng City Party Committee.

At the conference, Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú handed the Politburo’s decisions to Nguyễn Văn Nên and Trần Lưu Quang.

In his remarks, Tú highlighted that Quang had received fundamental training, risen through the ranks from the grassroots level and held many positions at both central and local levels.

He had strong capacity and experience in Party building and state management in various roles, along with a logical and effective working style.

The Politburo’s decision to entrust him with the role of Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee reflected their confidence and recognition in his capacity, said Tú.

As the HCM City Party Congress approaches, paving the way for the 14th National Party Congress, he urged the new Party Secretary to devote the utmost effort and determination, together with the city's Party Committee leadership, to comprehensively lead and direct preparations, ensure the success of the 2025–2030 City Party Congress, and develop an action programme with breakthrough, feasible solutions.

He stressed that HCM City must pioneer in implementing the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, leveraging the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat to seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and successfully implement the two-tier local government model, contributing to a prosperous, strong and thriving nation.

Accepting his new role, HCM City Party Secretary Trần Lưu Quang expressed his gratitude to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Politburo members for their trust and high expectations.

He acknowledged the honour as well as the heavy responsibility, noting that the mission entrusted to HCM City carries immense expectations from Party leaders, nearly 14 million residents who aspire to a better life, and investors and businesses who look forward to an efficient and effective government.

He affirmed that the valuable guidance he received would be translated into documents, action programmes, and the directives of city leaders, in order to realise the vision and aspirations of the Party and the people. — VNS