Politburo guides preparations for Điện Biên and Gia Lai Party Congresses

August 25, 2025 - 21:55
State President Lương Cường highlighted the need to build a strong political system at all levels, ensure firm national defence, maintain political stability and social order and safety, enhance effectiveness of foreign affairs, and improve living standards, especially for ethnic minorities and residents in remote or disadvantaged areas.

 

The working session between the Politburo and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Điện Biên Province on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member and State President Lương Cường on Monday chaired separate working sessions with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Điện Biên and Gia Lai provinces to provide guidance on draft documents and personnel plans for the upcoming provincial Party Congresses for the 2025-2030 tenure.

President Cường urged the provinces to continue accquiring feedback from ministries, agencies, and Politburo members, particularly directions from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during his recent visits, to finalise the congress documents and personnel plans. He stressed that preparations should align with the provinces’ vision and development orientations, leveraging local advantages such as maritime resources, forests, seaports, and airports amid new development spaces.

He also highlighted the need to build a strong political system at all levels, ensure firm national defence, maintain political stability and social order and safety, enhance effectiveness of foreign affairs, and improve living standards, especially for ethnic minorities and residents in remote or disadvantaged areas.

The Politburo assessed that the draft documents and personnel plans are largely ready for submission to the provincial Party Congresses for the 2025-2030 tenure.

President Cường called on the provinces to swiftly develop an action programme to implement the congress resolution, detailing objectives, tasks, resources, responsibilities, timelines, and accountability, thus enabling implementation immediately after the congresses.

The Party Central Committee's Office was assigned to gather proposals on the timing of the provincial Party Congresses to submit to the Politburo for approval. — VNA/VNS 

