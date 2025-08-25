PM Chính receives public security officers dispatched to southern battlefield

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for the Liaison Committee of public security officers who were dispatched to support the southern battlefield during the war.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (1945–2025) as well as the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security force (August 19, 1945 – 2025).

From 1954 until the victory of April 30, 1975, that liberated the south and reunited the nation, in line with Party Central Committee resolutions and the spirit of “All for the great frontline” and “All for the beloved South”, the Ministry of Public Security dispatched more than 11,200 elite officers to the southern battlefield.

They endured hardship and danger, working with local security forces to gather intelligence, guide operations, counter enemy campaigns and protect the Central Office for South Việt Nam. Their actions struck key American and Saigon regime targets and contributed decisively to the success of the revolution and the Spring 1975 Great Victory.

In this struggle, 909 officers died, 46 were captured and tortured yet remained loyal, and thousands were wounded or affected by Agent Orange/dioxin.

Their contributions were honoured on September 1, 2020, when the force was awarded the title "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces". Twenty-one individuals received the same title, while many gained high decorations. Among them, Trần Quốc Hương was presented the Gold Star Order and Hồ Chí Minh Order; Bùi Thiện Ngộ and Nguyễn Tài received the Hồ Chí Minh Order.

At the meeting, representatives of the Liaison Committee expressed pride in the nation’s development and renovation and in recent administrative reform initiatives, including the two-tier local administration model, and 250 infrastructure projects nationwide.

They showed confidence in the country’s future and pledged to continue to uphold revolutionary traditions, foster gratitude activities and contribute to national development.

Describing the force's sacrifice as a priceless source of inspiration for future generations, PM Chính said that it is a treasured part of the heroic traditions of the People’s Public Security force and of the Vietnamese nation as a whole.

Reflecting on history, he recalled that the resistance war against US imperialists was among the most glorious chapters in Việt Nam’s revolutionary struggle, noting that the heroic People's Public Security force was present on every front, making immense contributions to the April 30, 1975 triumph.

The Government leader honoured officers who gave their lives or endured capture and torture, enriching the traditions of both the force and the nation.

He highlighted that in peacetime, many veterans continued to serve the nation, holding leadership roles and contributing through teaching, social work and policy advice. Now despite old age, they remain active in educating younger generations and engaging in charitable and community efforts.

He affirmed that their sacrifices could not be fully measured, but the Party, State and people will always remember them.

He instructed ministries, localities and the Ministry of Public Security to uphold gratitude policies for war veterans, martyrs’ families and those who served the nation, including the officers who were dispatched to reinforce the southern battlefield.

Stories of sacrifice and heroism must be preserved to inspire youth, the PM said, encouraging the Liaison Committee to sustain regular activities, highlight the image of public security officers, and pursue initiatives such as building a memorial at the People’s Security Academy and publishing new books, films and documentaries about the force.

Underlining that Việt Nam is entering a new era of development with strategic goals for prosperity and happiness, he expressed his hope the veterans, with their steadfast, will continue contributing to policymaking, national security and social order, and above all, inspiring future generations to safeguard national independence and development. — VNA/VNS