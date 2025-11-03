Politics & Law
Sacombank maintains strong performance, ranks among Việt Nam’s most profitable enterprises

November 03, 2025 - 23:00
Sacombank was honoured among the Top 50 Most Profitable Companies in Việt Nam in 2025 at the ceremony to announce the Top 500 Most Profitable Companies (PROFIT500) rankings, jointly organised by Vietnam Report and Vietnamnet e-newspaper.
Trần Anh Việt, director of the Northern Region at Sacombank, receives the award for being among the Top 50 Most Profitable Companies in Việt Nam in 2025. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Sacombank was honoured among the Top 50 Most Profitable Companies in Việt Nam in 2025 at the ceremony to announce the Top 500 Most Profitable Companies (PROFIT500) rankings, jointly organised by Vietnam Report and Vietnamnet e-newspaper.

The bank ranked 19th this year, rising one place from 2024. Notably, Sacombank also placed seventh among private enterprises, reaffirming its strong competitiveness and operational excellence.

This recognition once again highlights its consistent efforts to maintain stable and sustainable performance, ensure robust profit growth potential, and contribute significantly to Việt Nam’s economic recovery and development.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Sacombank has featured in the PROFIT500 rankings, underscoring its strategic direction and sound governance.

As of the end of September 2025, Sacombank’s consolidated pre-tax profit reached approximately VNĐ11 trillion (US$417.8 million), up 35.8 per cent year-on-year and fulfilling 75 per cent of the target set by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The PROFIT500 ranking has established itself as a trusted barometer of corporate performance, reflecting the financial strength, profitability, and contributions of enterprises to the community and the State budget, thereby helping to enhance the economy’s overall competitiveness.

Being repeatedly recognised among the Top 50 Most Profitable Companies, particularly with a high position among private enterprises, serves as strong motivation for Sacombank to further accelerate its comprehensive transformation and pursue sustainable value creation.

Looking ahead, the bank aims to further advance digital transformation, optimise its operating model, expand its product and service ecosystem, and enhance customer experience to sustain efficient growth and reinforce its position as one of Việt Nam’s leading commercial banks. — VNS

