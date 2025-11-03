Queensland opens trade and investment office in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Queensland State, Australia, officially launched its second trade and investment office in Hà Nội on Monday, reinforcing Việt Nam’s central role in the state’s Southeast Asia strategy.

With offices in both Hà Nội and HCM City, Queensland has become the first Australian state to establish a regional centre in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is currently Queensland’s largest export market in Southeast Asia and the sixth largest globally. The new office will strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and education, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates, who led the delegation, said.

Queensland is the largest supplier of metallurgical coal to Việt Nam with annual exports valued at around AU$3 billion (US$1.95 billion). The state also holds significant mineral deposits including copper, nickel, cobalt and rare earths, essential for the green energy transition.

Beyond raw materials, Queensland is increasing exports of premium food and beverages. Hà Nội consumers this week enjoyed beef, macadamia nuts, honey and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks during the 'Taste of Queensland' campaign at AEON supermarkets. Demand for Queensland beef rose 29 per cent last year.

Bilateral investment relations are also growing. Vietnamese company TTC AgriS has acquired sugarcane farming land in North Queensland to trial agricultural technology while VietJet Air has boosted flights between HCM City and Brisbane to five weekly.

Expanding its presence in Việt Nam reflects Queensland’s diversification and multilateral strategy while strengthening mutually beneficial ties. Việt Nam gains stable energy, education and healthcare supplies while Queensland accesses one of Asia’s most dynamic economies. — VNS