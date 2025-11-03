Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Queensland opens trade and investment office in Hà Nội

November 03, 2025 - 19:32
Việt Nam is currently Queensland’s largest export market in Southeast Asia and the sixth largest globally.
The increasingly growing cooperative relationship between Queensland and Việt Nam. — Photo nld.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Queensland State, Australia, officially launched its second trade and investment office in Hà Nội on Monday, reinforcing Việt Nam’s central role in the state’s Southeast Asia strategy.

With offices in both Hà Nội and HCM City, Queensland has become the first Australian state to establish a regional centre in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is currently Queensland’s largest export market in Southeast Asia and the sixth largest globally. The new office will strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and education, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates, who led the delegation, said.

Queensland is the largest supplier of metallurgical coal to Việt Nam with annual exports valued at around AU$3 billion (US$1.95 billion). The state also holds significant mineral deposits including copper, nickel, cobalt and rare earths, essential for the green energy transition.

Beyond raw materials, Queensland is increasing exports of premium food and beverages. Hà Nội consumers this week enjoyed beef, macadamia nuts, honey and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks during the 'Taste of Queensland' campaign at AEON supermarkets. Demand for Queensland beef rose 29 per cent last year.

Bilateral investment relations are also growing. Vietnamese company TTC AgriS has acquired sugarcane farming land in North Queensland to trial agricultural technology while VietJet Air has boosted flights between HCM City and Brisbane to five weekly.

Expanding its presence in Việt Nam reflects Queensland’s diversification and multilateral strategy while strengthening mutually beneficial ties. Việt Nam gains stable energy, education and healthcare supplies while Queensland accesses one of Asia’s most dynamic economies. — VNS

Vietnam Australia trade

see also

More on this story

Economy

Supporting industries expected to become key link in supply chains

The presence of multinationals like Samsung, Canon, Intel, and Bosch has provided a strong boost. These giants bring not only investment or technology but also stringent quality and management standards, compelling Vietnam’s enterprises operating in supporting industries to upgrade themselves.
Economy

Draft Law on E-commerce approved

The draft law consists of 7 chapters and 55 articles, defining the rights and responsibilities of entities such as e-merchants; online business individuals; e-commerce platforms; logistics, payment, advertising services providers; and foreign organisations and enterprises with cross-border activities in Việt Nam.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom