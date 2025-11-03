Listed firms post strong third-quarter gains as profits surge

HÀ NỘI — Business results in the third quarter of 2025 have shown a clear acceleration in many listed companies, with some exceeding their annual plans.

According to Wichart data, by October 22, more than 400 listed companies had announced their business results for the third quarter of 2025.

Nguyễn Chí Hồng Ngọc, Deputy Director of Bảo Việt Securities Company’s Analysis and Investment Consulting Division, assessed that the business picture in the third quarter of this year was generally more positive than in the second quarter of 2025. Many industries recorded outstanding growth, mainly due to the low profit base of the same period last year. Some notable industries included fertiliser, securities, retail and petroleum retail.

According to Ngọc, the macroeconomic context and business environment in the third quarter improved significantly, becoming a driver for recovery and profit growth across industries. The improvement of the economy and market demand has helped many enterprises quickly complete, and even surpass, their annual profit plans after only nine months.

In particular, enterprises in the fertiliser industry continued to be a bright spot in the third quarter as they achieved outstanding business results thanks to recovering selling prices and increasing domestic demand.

For example, the Cà Mau Petroleum Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (DCM) posted a profit of nearly VNĐ1.69 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, up 49 per cent year-on-year and exceeding the yearly plan by 175 per cent.

Similarly, the DAP - Vinachem Joint Stock Company (DDV) recorded a post-tax profit of VNĐ496 billion in the first nine months, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year and exceeding the yearly plan by 188 per cent.

The Bình Điền Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (BFC) achieved a pre-tax profit of VNĐ412 billion in the first nine months, exceeding the yearly target by 47 per cent.

Not only the fertiliser industry but companies in the securities sector also recorded positive results in the third quarter as the market maintained strong growth momentum, liquidity improved significantly and investor sentiment became more optimistic. Positive developments in both the underlying and derivative markets brought significant profits to securities companies, contributing to the sector’s growth.

Notably, the VIX Securities Company (VIX) attracted attention after reporting a nine-month after-tax profit of over VNĐ4.1 trillion, 7.4 times higher than the same period last year and far exceeding the annual profit plan of VNĐ1.2 trillion. With these breakthrough results, the company plans to adjust its 2025 profit target to VNĐ4 trillion.

The VietinBank Securities Company (CTS) was also a bright spot with a third-quarter after-tax profit of VNĐ270 billion, more than five times higher than the same period last year thanks to its self-trading segment driving performance. In the first nine months, the company recorded an after-tax profit of VNĐ552 billion, exceeding its annual plan.

In addition, many other businesses have also taken advantage of favourable market developments to post large profits, far exceeding their plans.

Earlier this year, the Nam Việt Joint Stock Company (ANV) was doubted when it set a pre-tax profit target of VNĐ500 billion for 2025, more than 10 times higher than the previous year. However, after nine months, the company achieved VNĐ857 billion in pre-tax profit, more than 13 times higher than the same period and exceeding the yearly plan by 50 per cent.

The Dabaco Group Joint Stock Company (DBC) estimated its after-tax profit in the third quarter at VNĐ342 billion, bringing profit for nine months to nearly VNĐ1.36 trillion, over 2.5 times higher than the same period and exceeding the yearly plan by about 35 per cent.

Businesses are expected to continue recording positive profit growth in the last quarter of the year, which often sees the highest revenue in the business cycle. — BIZHUB/VNS