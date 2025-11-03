Hà Nội draws over $3.9 billion in FDI in first ten months

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội attracted US$14.9 million in foreign investment in October, bringing total foreign capital inflows in the first ten months of 2025 to $3.91 billion, 2.4 times higher than the same period last year, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

From January to October, 342 new FDI projects were licensed with registered capital of $316.7 million, while 120 existing projects adjusted their capital by a total of $3.21 billion. A significant contribution came from Malaysia’s Gamuda Land Vietnam Co., Ltd., which raised investment in its Yên Sở Park project by $1.12 billion. In addition, foreign investors made 318 capital contributions and share purchases worth $375.3 million.

In October, Hà Nội also recorded strong business activity with 2,814 new enterprises established, up 17.1 per cent year on year, and total registered capital of $49.3 trillion ($1.87 billion), up 32.1 per cent.

The number of businesses resuming operations rose by 1.5 per cent to 793, while 1,658 businesses temporarily suspended operations, up 28.1 per cent, and 937 enterprises were dissolved, marking a sharp increase of 97.7 per cent.

In the ten months, the city saw 27,800 new enterprises registered with combined capital of 337.9 trillion, increases of 11.1 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively. During the period, 8,800 firms resumed operations, while 25,500 suspended and 6,300 were dissolved.

The city maintained a 100 per cent online business registration rate, ensuring timely and efficient processing. — VNA/VNS