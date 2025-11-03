Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vinhomes green paradise applies to be a participant in the world’s ‘7 wonders of future cities’ global campaign

November 03, 2025 - 20:48
The Can Gio Urban Area Project, Vinhomes Green Paradise, has applied to join the global '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign. The move highlights its commitment to sustainable innovation, positioning the project as a landmark in Việt Nam and a potential model for cities worldwide.

 

A highlight of the project is the Blue Waves Theatre, a 7-hectare performing arts venue located at its heart, poised to become a premier destination for diverse and distinctive art forms. — Photo of Vingroup

 

HCM CITY — Vinhomes Green Paradise, the Can Gio Urban Area Project, has officially applied to join the global '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign launched by the world-renowned New7Wonders organisation. By embracing this initiative, Vinhomes positions Green Paradise not merely as a real estate development but as a world-class symbol of the future of human urban living.

The announcement came immediately after the campaign launched on October 31. Citizens worldwide are invited to nominate cities that best exemplify innovation, sustainability and human progress—urban icons defining a true 'City of the Future.'

Over the next year, proposals and applications from participant cities and developments will be accepted, followed by a voting phase starting October 31, 2026 and concluding with the official declaration of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities on October 31 2027.

The initiative is more than a global search for new wonders; it celebrates 21st-century civilisation, honouring cities that lead in sustainable planning, human-centred technology and creative innovation.

By all these standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise—with its Can Gio coastal reclamation and eco-urban development—emerges as an ideal candidate, representing one of the world’s most advanced ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) urban models. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Supporting industries expected to become key link in supply chains

The presence of multinationals like Samsung, Canon, Intel, and Bosch has provided a strong boost. These giants bring not only investment or technology but also stringent quality and management standards, compelling Vietnam’s enterprises operating in supporting industries to upgrade themselves.
Economy

Draft Law on E-commerce approved

The draft law consists of 7 chapters and 55 articles, defining the rights and responsibilities of entities such as e-merchants; online business individuals; e-commerce platforms; logistics, payment, advertising services providers; and foreign organisations and enterprises with cross-border activities in Việt Nam.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom