Vinhomes green paradise applies to be a participant in the world’s ‘7 wonders of future cities’ global campaign

HCM CITY — Vinhomes Green Paradise, the Can Gio Urban Area Project, has officially applied to join the global '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign launched by the world-renowned New7Wonders organisation. By embracing this initiative, Vinhomes positions Green Paradise not merely as a real estate development but as a world-class symbol of the future of human urban living.

The announcement came immediately after the campaign launched on October 31. Citizens worldwide are invited to nominate cities that best exemplify innovation, sustainability and human progress—urban icons defining a true 'City of the Future.'

Over the next year, proposals and applications from participant cities and developments will be accepted, followed by a voting phase starting October 31, 2026 and concluding with the official declaration of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities on October 31 2027.

The initiative is more than a global search for new wonders; it celebrates 21st-century civilisation, honouring cities that lead in sustainable planning, human-centred technology and creative innovation.

By all these standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise—with its Can Gio coastal reclamation and eco-urban development—emerges as an ideal candidate, representing one of the world’s most advanced ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) urban models. — VNS