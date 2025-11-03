Vietjet spreads its wings with first flights to Manila

HCM CITY — Vietjet is set to soar higher with the launch of its first-ever direct flights connecting HCM City and Manila, marking a new chapter in the airline’s regional expansion.

To celebrate the debut, Vietjet will offer passengers seven golden days of promotional fares on the new route from November 4 to 10, 2025.

It said thousands of tickets priced from zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) will be available, along with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage for passengers booking Eco tickets on the route via www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is valid for flight periods from November 22, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The HCM City–Manila route will officially commence on November 22, 2025, with 10 flights per week, offering passengers convenient travel options between the two destinations and further expanding Vietjet’s growing network across Việt Nam and the Asia-Pacific region.

From the vibrant Philippine capital, travellers can easily connect to world-renowned beach paradises such as Boracay, Palawan and Cebu, and immerse themselves in the country’s festive atmosphere, rich culture and flavourful island cuisine.

Meanwhile, HCM City stands as Việt Nam’s leading economic and tourism hub, ideally positioned for seamless connections to destinations across the country and beyond. — VNS