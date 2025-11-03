Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet spreads its wings with first flights to Manila

November 03, 2025 - 23:00
The HCM City-Manila route will serve passengers from November 22, with 10 flights per week, providing passengers with convenient travel options between the two destinations, two countries and expanding the airline’s extensive network across Việt Nam and the Asia-Pacific region.

 

A part of Manila City, Philippines. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet is set to soar higher with the launch of its first-ever direct flights connecting HCM City and Manila, marking a new chapter in the airline’s regional expansion.

To celebrate the debut, Vietjet will offer passengers seven golden days of promotional fares on the new route from November 4 to 10, 2025.

It said thousands of tickets priced from zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) will be available, along with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage for passengers booking Eco tickets on the route via www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is valid for flight periods from November 22, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The HCM City–Manila route will officially commence on November 22, 2025, with 10 flights per week, offering passengers convenient travel options between the two destinations and further expanding Vietjet’s growing network across Việt Nam and the Asia-Pacific region.

From the vibrant Philippine capital, travellers can easily connect to world-renowned beach paradises such as Boracay, Palawan and Cebu, and immerse themselves in the country’s festive atmosphere, rich culture and flavourful island cuisine.

Meanwhile, HCM City stands as Việt Nam’s leading economic and tourism hub, ideally positioned for seamless connections to destinations across the country and beyond. — VNS

Vietjet HCM City-Manila route Vietnam Philippines

see also

More on this story

Economy

Green startups struggle despite growing push for sustainability

In recent years, environmentally conscious startups have introduced a wide range of eco-friendly products, from packaging and organic food to sustainable fashion. Despite their innovation and clear environmental benefits, many struggle to compete with traditional businesses, particularly in sourcing raw materials and offering competitive prices.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom