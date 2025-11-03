PM suggests expanding cooperation with Japan’s Kansai region

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the Japan - Việt Nam Friendship Association in the Kansai region to further boost cooperation in science, technology, and quality workforce training through strengthening connectivity between the region's universities, research institutes, and training centres with Vietnamese counterparts.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for the association’s President Nishimura Teiichi, PM Chính thanked the group’s three-decade backing of Việt Nam, including support for the 100,000-plus Vietnamese living and studying in Kansai.

Delighted at the growing Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, he said both countries enjoy high political trust. Japan remains Việt Nam’s largest partner in official development assistance, with around US$23 billion as of the end of the fiscal year 2024, as well as top labour partner, third largest investor, and fourth largest trade and tourism partner, with a two-way trade of $48.18 billion.

According to the PM, sci-tech, innovation, and quality workforce development have emerged as new pillars of cooperation actively pursued by both sides. Locality-to-locality, people-to-people and cultural exchanges have also become increasingly vibrant and close. The Vietnamese community in Japan now exceeds 630,000, while more than 2,000 Japanese companies are operating in Việt Nam.

Highlighting the importance of the Kansai region in bilateral ties, PM Chính said Kansai-based enterprises account for about 30 per cent of Japan’s total investment in Việt Nam and roughly 25 per cent of bilateral trade turnover. Kansai also leads Japan in locality-to-locality ties with Việt Nam, maintaining over 10 friendship partnerships with Vietnamese localities.

The host suggested Nishimura and the association itself continue supporting the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward more substantive and effective outcomes.

The Japanese companies, especially those from Kansai, were encouraged to increase investment in Việt Nam, particularly in manufacturing, support industries, hi-tech agriculture, biotechnology, digital transformation, and green transition, with an emphasis on technology transfer. They were also urged to further facilitate the exchange of delegations to discuss economic and people-to-people exchanges, such as holding cherry blossom festivals in Việt Nam and expanding regional cooperation between Kansai and Vietnamese localities.

The Vietnamese Government stands ready to offer all possible support to Japanese enterprises, particularly those from the Kansai region, to thrive in Việt Nam, he said, proposing the association continue supporting the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Kansai.

Nishimura, for his part, said that over the past 30 years since its establishment, the association has actively contributed to fostering bilateral ties. It has advocated for and supported the establishment of Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, connecting enterprises from both countries, facilitating Japanese investment in Việt Nam, and holding a wide range of activities to spread Việt Nam’s image, including cultural and sports exchanges and support for Vietnamese students living in Kansai.

He vowed to continue introducing Việt Nam’s potential, advantages and investment opportunities to Japanese firms, investors and partners. He also expressed his wish that the Vietnamese Government and PM would support these activities to contribute to bilateral ties.

Recalling his previous meetings with PM Chính in various roles, Nishimura and other members of his delegation affirmed that the association would continue encouraging Japanese enterprises to invest in and cooperate with Việt Nam, enhance locality-to-locality partnerships, and expand collaboration in workforce training and other priority areas suggested by the PM. — VNA/VNS