State President receives US Secretary of War

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường received US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam, on Sunday.

President Cường welcomed Hegseth’s visit and expressed his belief that it will contribute significantly to realising commitments between the two countries' high-ranking leaders, further promoting the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, as the two nations celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The President reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, and being a reliable friend, a trusted partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community. He also reiterated Việt Nam’s defence policy of “Four No’s”, contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

Appreciating the outcome of the talks between Secretary Hegseth and Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, the President welcomed the two sides’ agreement to enhance dialogue, consultations and exchanges of delegations to strengthen defence cooperation—particularly in maritime security, humanitarian assistance, UN peacekeeping, defence industry, technology transfer and personnel training—on the basis of mutual trust, equality and respect, in line with international law and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia–Pacific.

The host thanked the US for its close cooperation with Việt Nam in addressing war legacies, including unexploded ordnance and Agent Orange/dioxin contamination, and called on both sides to continue effective coordination in the search and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers and missing US service members, as well as in supporting war victims in Việt Nam.

President Cường also suggested that the US side arrange an early visit to Việt Nam by President Donald Trump, describing it as a new historic milestone in bilateral relations and a driving force for advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Hegseth extended sympathy over the recent flood damage in the northern and central provinces of Việt Nam.

He affirmed that the US attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, highly values Việt Nam’s growing role and position in the region and the international arena, and is committed to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in defence. He emphasised that the US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam, continuing to play a key role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He noted that the US will continue to work closely with Việt Nam in the settlement of war consequences, including bomb and mine clearance, dioxin remediation, and the search and identification of remains of Vietnamese soldiers, while seeking to expand cooperation in defence industry, maritime security, training and capacity building in areas of shared interest.

Discussing regional issues, both sides affirmed their support for ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), particularly the principles of ensuring freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, and resolving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). —VNA/VNS