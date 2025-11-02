President pushes cooperation for sustainable development at APEC 2025

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his entourage engaged in a series of important multilateral and bilateral activities at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 29 - November 1, projecting an image of a proactive, responsible, and innovative Việt Nam in regional cooperation.

The President attended sessions of the week, delivered remarks at the APEC CEO Summit, and met with numerous leaders of APEC member economies, international organisations, and major regional corporations.

During discussions with fellow APEC leaders, President Cường mentioned a range of global issues, highlighting emerging strategic trends shaping the future of the world and the region, including sustainable energy transition, rapid technological progress, especially digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

At the first session themed “Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond”, he underscored the need for APEC economies to strengthen policy coordination, bolster strategic trust, and advance practical cooperation to overcome global challenges. He noted that geopolitical volatility, supply chain disruptions, digital transformation, and climate change require concrete, inclusive, and effective responses from APEC.

At the second session, he stressed that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation lay the bedrock for a new phase of rapid and sustainable growth, adding that innovation must be a societal endeavor involving all sectors, government agencies, businesses and the public.

Drawing on Việt Nam’s development experience and the region’s broader outlook, he proposed solutions to make APEC cooperation more substantive and adaptive to fast-changing realities, ensuring tangible benefits for all member economies. His remarks, marked by proactivity, responsibility, and a commitment to multilateralism and international solidarity, contributed to the overall success of the summit and elevated Việt Nam’s role and stature within APEC and the global mechanisms.

He sent a clear message of Việt Nam’s vision, policies and commitment to reform under its new resolutions on national development.

Amid global uncertainties and disruptions, Việt Nam offers stability, safety, and sustainable opportunities to enterprises. Partnering with Việt Nam offers a politically and socially stable environment, transparent investor-friendly policies, a market of more than 100 million people, a dynamic fast-growing economy, a skilled young workforce and increasingly modern infrastructure, he said.

He also held bilateral meetings with leaders and head delegates from nearly all APEC economies to boost cooperation in trade, investment, technology, digital transformation, and AI. Notably, he met with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, with both meetings helping strengthen mutual trust and open new areas of collaboration aligned with Việt Nam’s development orientations.

In particular, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to host APEC 2027, pledging to work with member economies to shape a substantive agenda focused on extensive economic integration, innovation, and sustainable development.

On the sidelines, President Cường and his Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung held talks, affirming their resolve to effectively realise the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in hi-tech industries, technology transfer, new energy, labour, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders vowed close coordination to activate existing mechanisms, expedite signed agreements, make their economic partnership more substantive and mutually beneficial that matches each side’s development goals and drives major, tangible breakthroughs.

The Vietnamese leader also joined “Vietnam Day” in Gyeongju, a city with historic ties to Việt Nam via Ly Dynasty descendants who settled in the RoK centuries ago. The event highlighted Vietnamese culture, people and heritage, fostering deeper mutual understanding and friendship.

Overall, President Cường’s presence at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week marked a successful and impactful diplomatic mission on both multilateral and bilateral fronts. The trip showcased Việt Nam’s vision and determination to shape a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region, while solidifying its status as one of the region’s most dynamic and innovative economies. — VNA/VNS