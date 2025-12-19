VNĐ36.2 trillion expansion of HCM City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway begins

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Construction on December 19 coordinated with an investor consortium to break ground on a project to expand the HCM City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project was approved by the Ministry of Construction under Decision No 2166/QĐ-BXD dated November 26, 2025, with a total investment of more than VNĐ36.2 trillion (US$1.48 billion), fully mobilised from the private sector without using State budget funds.

Stretching over 96 kilometres, the expressway runs through HCM City, the former Long An Province and Đồng Tháp Province. It is being implemented under a build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract with 100 per cent private capital, making it the largest transport BOT project in Việt Nam to date in terms of privately raised investment.

The investor consortium comprises Đèo Cả Group, HCM City Technical Infrastructure Investment JSC, Tasco JSC, Hoàng Long Construction Investment Corporation and CII Service and Investment One-Member Co Ltd.

The project starts at the Chợ Đệm interchange in HCM City and ends at the northern approach of Mỹ Thuận 2 Bridge in Đồng Tháp Province.

Under the approved design, the HCM City–Trung Lương section will be expanded to eight lanes with a design speed of 120km per hour. The Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận section and the stretch from the An Thái Trung interchange to the northern end of Mỹ Thuận 2 Bridge will be upgraded to six lanes, with a design speed of 100km per hour.

In addition to road widening, the project will include the installation of intelligent transport systems, rest areas and modern toll stations, aiming to meet international expressway standards. The expanded route is scheduled for completion and operation in 2028.

Deputy Minister of Construction Bùi Xuân Dũng said the project’s launch reflected the strong and timely direction of Party and Government leaders, close coordination among ministries and sectors, and the high determination of local authorities.

He stressed that the HCM City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway is a vital transport artery linking the southern key economic region with the Mekong Delta. Its expansion is expected to increase traffic capacity, reduce congestion and gradually complete the regional transport network, meeting growing transport demand and supporting socio-economic development, while contributing to national defence and security.

The Ministry of Construction has worked closely with relevant agencies, localities and investors to complete procedures and ensure conditions for on-schedule implementation.

It has called on local authorities to accelerate site clearance, ensure security and material supply, and urged investors and contractors to uphold the highest sense of responsibility to ensure quality, progress, safety and efficiency.

Representing the investor consortium, Đèo Cả Group Chairman Hồ Minh Hoàng said expanding more than 96 kilometres of expressway while maintaining traffic flow posed significant challenges, particularly in the Mekong Delta with its weak soil conditions and dense river systems.

To address these challenges, the consortium has adopted a phased construction approach, separating work zones and completing sections lane by lane. Newly completed sections will be opened to traffic to allow continued construction of remaining parts.

He said the approach would help ensure progress and traffic safety while minimising disruption to local communities. The project will also apply BIM design technology and digital solutions in construction management, quality control and project operation.

Transport experts said that once completed, the expanded expressway will play a strategic role in connecting HCM City with Mekong Delta provinces, helping to reduce travel time and logistics costs, enhance the competitiveness of regional agricultural products and create favourable conditions for investment attraction. — VNS