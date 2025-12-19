Lâm Đồng breaks ground on Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc Expressway

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province on December 19 officially broke ground on the Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc Expressway under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, marking a major milestone in the development of regional transport infrastructure.

The expressway project linking Tân Phú District in Đồng Nai Province with Bảo Lộc City in Lâm Đồng was approved by the Lâm Đồng People’s Committee in June 2025.

Classified as a Group A project, the expressway is designed to national Grade I road standards, with a design speed of 80km per hour. The route is approximately 66 kilometres long, including about 12 kilometres in Đồng Nai and nearly 54 kilometres in Lâm Đồng.

Sơn Hải Group Co Ltd has been selected as the investor for the project. The total investment is estimated at around VNĐ14.5 trillion.

Construction is expected to take 25 months, with completion scheduled for December 31, 2027, followed by a toll collection period of 23 years and nine months.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in a celebratory atmosphere marking the success of the first Lâm Đồng Province Party Congress for the 2025–30 term and in response to the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. The event was among 79 locations connected via a national live television broadcast.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Viết Hải, chairman of Sơn Hải Group, pledged that the contractor would uphold a strong sense of responsibility, mobilising sufficient manpower, machinery and equipment to ensure smooth implementation.

He said construction would be organised in a scientific manner, strictly complying with regulations on technical quality, occupational safety and environmental protection, with the aim of completing and putting the expressway into operation on schedule.

Deputy Chairman of the Lâm Đồng People’s Committee Võ Ngọc Hiệp stressed that the Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc Expressway is a key transport project of special significance for the province and the wider region.

He described the route as a backbone corridor connecting Lâm Đồng with provinces in the southern key economic region, helping to shorten travel times and ease congestion on National Highway 20.

The expressway is also expected to address traffic accident black spots, particularly along the Bảo Lộc Pass, while opening up new development space, attracting investment and creating fresh momentum for socio-economic growth.

The project reflects Lâm Đồng’s determination to make strategic breakthroughs in transport infrastructure, contributing to the national goal of developing about 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030.

Once completed, the expressway will help gradually complete the Dầu Giây–Liên Khương Expressway corridor, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of generations of Lâm Đồng’s leaders and residents.

At the ceremony, provincial leaders called on departments, sectors and local authorities to work closely together to ensure the project is implemented on schedule, with assured quality, safety and efficiency.

The provincial government also expressed its appreciation to households and individuals who have supported the project and made personal sacrifices for the common interest, while committing to strengthening public outreach and resolving difficulties to ensure timely site clearance and smooth construction. — VNS