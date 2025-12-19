Two major ring roads to expand urban space in Cà Mau

CÀ MAU — Construction on two major transport infrastructure projects worth more than VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$67 million) begun in Cà Mau Province’s Bạc Liêu Ward on December 19, aimed at expanding urban space and creating new growth drivers for the locality.

The projects include Phase I of the Inner Ring Road and Phase I of the Outer Ring Road in Bạc Liêu, part of a nationwide series of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies marking the 14th National Party Congress.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hồ Thanh Thủy, deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said Bạc Liêu is one of the province’s earliest urban areas, playing an important role in politics, the economy, culture and tourism, and holding strategic significance for marine economic development linked with national defence and security.

“However, the ward’s transport infrastructure and development space remain limited and no longer meet current development needs,” he said.

Provincial leaders have identified investment in the inner and outer ring roads as a strategic task to expand urban space, develop synchronised transport corridors, attract investment, boost trade and services, and create new growth momentum for Bạc Liêu Ward and Cà Mau Province.

He urged the provincial People’s Committee to strictly comply with Party guidelines and relevant regulations, strengthen effective project management and promptly resolve difficulties to ensure progress, safety and quality.

Contractors and consultants were also asked to mobilise adequate manpower and equipment, while local authorities were encouraged to enhance public communication to secure residents’ support during construction.

According to the Bạc Liêu Transport Works Project Management Board, the two projects have a combined investment of more than VNĐ1.7 trillion, including VNĐ725 billion (US$30 million) from the central budget.

Phase I of the Inner Ring Road project, located in Vĩnh Trạch Ward, will comprise a 1.7-kilometre, six-lane road with a design speed of 50km per hour and a 33-metre-wide cross-section.

Connecting the Outer Ring Road with Hàm Nghi Street, the project has a total investment of VNĐ294 billion (US$12 million) and is scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2030.

Meanwhile, Phase I of the Outer Ring Road project will stretch 9.547 kilometres, including two bridges, and will also be designed for a speed of 50km per hour, with a 33-metre-wide roadbed capable of supporting loads of over 10 tonnes.

With an investment of more than VNĐ1.44 trillion (US$60 million), the project is set to be implemented during the 2021-27 period.

Once completed, the projects are expected to help complete the local transport network in line with approved planning, facilitate the movement of goods, support socio-economic development, ensure national defence and security, and expand urban space, enhancing Bạc Liêu Ward’s attractiveness to investors. — VNS