Top legislator demands all-out efforts to successfully implement NA Party Organisation’s resolution

November 01, 2025 - 19:31
Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee, and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on November 1 ordered resources be maximised to successfully implement the NA Party Organisation’s Resolution for 2025–2030.

He made the request while chairing a conference for disseminating and implementing the resolution of the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation, the 2025–2030 tenure. The event was connected online with Party committees, Party organisations, officials, and Party members across the entire NA Party Organisation.

He mentioned the requirements set for the NA Party Committee, the NA, the NA Standing Committee, NA agencies, as well as all Party members, officials, and civil servants, noting that the NA must take the lead in removing institutional obstacles, creating favourable conditions for people and businesses, and promoting socio-economic development, thereby laying a solid foundation for realising the target of double-digit growth in the next five years.

Emphasising the critical importance of resolution implementation, the top legislator urged the NA Party Organisation to swiftly institutionalise the resolution and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat; execute the resolution decisively according to weekly, monthly, and quarterly schedules; and conduct regular monitoring to promptly resolve obstacles.

He underlined the need for strong solidarity and consensus within the Party Organisation, demanding coordinated, determined, and well-planned efforts to mobilise all resources for successfully achieving the resolution’s goals and tasks.

The NA leader demanded focus on training and developing cadres and Party members with the integrity, competence, and capacity needed to take on responsibilities, taking measures to improve the quality of those directly involved in lawmaking, and training young personnel.

Highlighting the crucial role of leaders, the Chairman stressed that they must demonstrate strong leadership, boldness, accountability, and innovation to implement the Party Central Committee’s and the NA Party Organisation’s resolutions effectively in their respective areas.

The NA Party Organisation must continue strong reforms to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of inspection, supervision, and Party discipline; enforce strict rules; and intensify anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness efforts with greater determination and more decisive action to address weaknesses from the previous tenure, he said.

He requested the serious implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No 35 on strengthening the protection of the Party's ideological foundation, and fighting and refuting wrong and hostile views in the new situation.

At the same time, Chairman Mẫn requested closer coordination between the NA Party Committee and the Party committees subordinate to the Party Central Committee, particularly the Party committees of the Government and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, in performing tasks.

At the event, Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee Vũ Hải Hà presented the key contents of the resolution of the NA Party Organisation’s first congress and an action plan for implementing it. The resolution sets seven targets on leadership over political task performance, five on the Party building, along with four key development breakthroughs. — VNA/VNS

