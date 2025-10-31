PM receives outgoing ambassadors of Indonesia, Singapore

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday received the ambassadors of Indonesia and Singapore, who paid farewell visits at the end of their tenures in Việt Nam.

Meeting with Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi, the Prime Minister congratulated him on successfully completing his tenure in Việt Nam and being appointed Secretary-General of Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He praised the ambassador’s significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, which have flourished on the solid foundation laid by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Sukarno seventy years ago.

During his term, the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Indonesia in March 2025.

Notably, Việt Nam and Indonesia signed the Agreement on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and concluded negotiations on the implementation arrangement for overlapping jurisdiction areas, demonstrating mutual respect for international law and contributing to regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Chính highlighted the growing political trust, dynamic economic cooperation with bilateral trade reaching US$16.7 billion in 2024 and expanding people-to-people exchanges. He also noted that Vietnamese enterprises such as VinFast, TH Group, and FPT are increasingly active in Indonesia.

The two countries have also coordinated closely at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN, contributing to intra-bloc unity and ASEAN's centrality for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

Ambassador Abdi expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and people for their support, saying he considered Việt Nam his “second home.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing to promote Indonesia–Việt Nam ties in his new role. The ambassador also underscored the strong solidarity within ASEAN, emphasising the importance of Việt Nam and Indonesia in maintaining the bloc’s unity and centrality.

He welcomed the upgrading of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the signing of the agreement on EEZ delimitation, and the completion of negotiations on the implementation arrangement for overlapping jurisdiction areas. He expressed Indonesia’s readiness to cooperate with Việt Nam to have the EU’s IUU “yellow card” lifted.

The Prime Minister called on both sides to continue to promote delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels; effectively implement high-level agreements; and soon develop an Action Programme to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Indonesia. He also urged the early ratification of the agreement on the EEZ delimitation and the signing of the implementation arrangement for overlapping jurisdiction areas, so that they can be practically enforced to bring tangible benefits to both countries.

PM also requested that Indonesia facilitate the access of Vietnamese agricultural products to the Indonesian market and strengthen cooperation in developing the Halal industry, with a view to raising bilateral trade to US$18 billion in the near future. He affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to negotiate an agreement to enhance food security cooperation, including rice trade.

Receiving Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam, Prime Minister Chính commended his outstanding contributions over more than four years in Việt Nam, which helped deepen bilateral ties.

During his tenure, despite global challenges, the two countries have maintained strong momentum in all areas, especially in economy, trade, and investment. The Prime Minister noted that seven new Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) were launched, bringing the total to twenty across thirteen provinces and cities, serving as symbols of successful bilateral cooperation.

He also highlighted an MoU on rice trade cooperation signed on October 30 and expressed Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving economic growth of over eight per cent in 2025.

Prime Minister Chính urged developing next-generation VSIPs following a “four-in-one" model, which integrates industrial parks, science and technology zones, innovation hubs, and commercial-service and urban areas.

He suggested that the two sides continue to promote cooperation in the ASEAN power grid initiative and the export of offshore wind power from Việt Nam to Singapore; strengthen collaboration in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation; as well as enhance cooperation in culture, education, and the training of high-quality human resources.

The PM called on both countries to maintain close and effective coordination at regional and international forums and organisations; and to continue consolidating and strengthening solidarity while upholding ASEAN’s central role.

Ambassador Ratnam expressed appreciation for Việt Nam, calling it his “second home,” and praised its resilient development and effective governance.

He reaffirmed Singapore’s trust in Việt Nam’s growing regional and global role and voiced optimism for deeper cooperation, including plans to expand VSIPs to thirty locations, and new initiatives in trade, semiconductors, technology, and human resources training. — VNA/VNS