NA to focus on legislative work during third week of 10th session

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers will concentrate on legislative activities during the third working week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s 10th session from November 3 to 7.

The NA is scheduled to discuss several draft laws, including the amended Law on Investment; the laws amending and supplementing several article of the Law on Public Debt Management, the Law on Insurance Business, the Law on Statistics, and the Law on Prices; the Law on E-commerce; the Law on Enforcement of Temporary Detention and Custody; the amended Law on Execution of Criminal Judgements; and the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records.

In addition, deputies will give opinions on draft laws such as the amended Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement; the amended Law on Judicial Expertise; the laws amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Anti-corruption, and the Law on Intellectual Property; the amended Law on Tax Administration; the amended Law on Personal Income Tax; the Law on Thrift Practice and Anti-wastefulness; and the amended Law on Construction, among others.

The NA will also discuss the amended Law on Planning; the law that amends and supplements a number of articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning; the Law on Cybersecurity; and the amended Law on Protection of State Secrets. Deputies will further comment on the adjustment to the National Master Plan for 2021–2030.

During the week, the NA will devote one session to group discussions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS