14th Party Congress’s draft documents highlight Vietnamese culture, people

HÀ NỘI — Authorities at all levels, people from all social strata, intellectuals, artists, researchers, and officials, are actively providing feedback on the draft documents that will be presented at the 14th National Party Congress scheduled to be held in January 2026, with the promotion of Việt Nam’s cultural and human strengths in the new era among issues drawing great attention.

Cultural affairs form a focus of the draft documents, reflecting the Party’s deepened theoretical mindset and strategic orientation for the Vietnamese people and culture.

Hoàng Hà, Editor-in-Chief of the Culture and Art Magazine under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the drafts build on the previous guidelines on the development of the Vietnamese culture and people, reaffirming the vital role and position of culture and setting new requirements and tasks for culture to contribute more to national development.

The Party recognises culture and people not only as a spiritual foundation and a major internal resource but also as a driving force for sustainable development, he said, noting that culture must vigorously inspire patriotism, self-confidence, self-reliance, resilience, national pride, and the aspiration for a prosperous, civilised, and happy country.

For the first time, the Party targets developing an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity and aligned with the national, cultural, and family values, and the standards of the Vietnamese people. These are fresh and fundamental viewpoints in the draft documents, reflecting a step forward in the Party’s theoretical mindset.

This core perspective is drawn from the nation’s precious cultural traditions spanning thousands of years, diverse experiences of the Vietnamese revolution, and the great achievements of the “Đổi mới” (Renewal) process and the current extensive integration into the world, Hà said.

Moreover, the Party’s new perspectives on culture in the drafts are also part of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development strategy that features many new directions and marks a breakthrough in the development mindset. The draft documents are updated with the Politburo's breakthrough viewpoints, goals, and policies on various areas issued since late 2024, including science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, international integration, institutional building, and private sector development.

This requires the cultural sector stay proactive, adaptive, and innovative while taking suitable measures to perform the tasks of developing digital culture, cultural economy, heritage economy, and cultural industries, and actively popularising images of the Vietnamese culture and people to the world.

Alongside preserving and promoting traditional cultural values, the draft emphasises building a healthy and civilised cultural environment linked to the development of new socialist Vietnamese citizens. For the first time, concepts such as heritage economy, cultural industries, and digital culture are highlighted clearly, and the comprehensive development of Vietnamese people in line with the value system of the era is emphasised. All reflects the Party’s strong commitment to comprehensive cultural and human development.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Bùi Hoài Sơn, a member of the National Assembly's Committee on Cultural and Social affairs, stated that the draft documents represent a significant advancement in the Party's theoretical approach and action direction regarding culture and human. They officially establish culture as a development pillar being on equal footing with the economy, politics, and society.

He noted that this aims to harness cultural values and the spirit of dedication, allowing culture to become a key internal resource and motivation for sustainable development.

The draft documents also clearly define a comprehensive value system covering national, cultural, and family values, as well as Vietnamese people standards – aligned with “building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity."

It also underlines the necessity to strengthen international cooperation to introduce Việt Nam’s cultural values and people to the world, demonstrating that culture also acts as a “bridge” in diplomacy, conveying national identity and attracting international friends, Sơn said. — VNA/VNS