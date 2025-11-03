National Assembly to debate six laws, including new e-commerce law

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) will open discussions on six laws on Monday, including a new law on e-commerce that aims to strengthen oversight of the country’s rapidly expanding online marketplace.

Lawmakers will take up amendments to five existing laws covering investment, public debt management, insurance, statistics and pricing – part of a wider effort to modernise Việt Nam’s legal and financial systems as the economy continues to grow.

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng, representing the Government, is expected to present reports on the proposed amendments. Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên will introduce the draft Law on E-Commerce.

NA members will later meet in small groups to debate the proposals –beginning with investment, public debt and insurance in the morning, before turning in the afternoon to statistics, pricing and e-commerce. — VNS