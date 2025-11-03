Việt Nam boosts policy research, training cooperation with Singapore, Ireland

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is strengthening cooperation with Singapore and Ireland in policy research, training, and capacity building for officials, aiming to enhance the quality of human resources and promote innovation.

At a meeting with Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam, who paid a farewell visit at the end of his tenure on Monday, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, expressed appreciation for the Ambassador’s support in fostering cooperation between the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Singaporean partners, including the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

During the discussion, Ambassador Ratnam proposed launching a new bilateral cooperation platform, the Singapore–Việt Nam Strategic Policy Dialogue, based on agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders. This mechanism will serve as a Party-to-Party cooperation channel to exchange views on shared policy challenges.

Expressing support for the Ambassador’s proposal, Thắng stressed the need to further strengthen joint activities within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including continued cooperation in training programmes and staff exchanges.

At Thắng’s meeting with Irish Ambassador to Việt Nam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin on the same day, both sides discussed measures to realise the potential for cooperation between the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Irish partners. They agreed to prioritise collaboration in training and capacity building for officials, developing research programmes on digital transformation, green technology and renewable energy, as well as social welfare and welfare state models.

These efforts aim to enhance the quality of training, develop a high-quality workforce, and promote scientific research and innovation in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS