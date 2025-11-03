Party chief congratulates Singaporean ambassador on successful tenure

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm congratulated outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam on his successful tenure during a reception in Hà Nội on Monday, crediting his important role in the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the host’s historic visit to Singapore in March.

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider Singapore a close friend, a trusted companion, and a key economic partner, he said, wishing to unceasingly deepen the newly upgraded partnership to deliver real gains to their peoples.

Speaking highly of Singapore’s enduring assistance since Việt Nam’s early years of Đổi mới (Renewal) and global integration, particularly in policy building and workforce training, he called for stronger political trust through high-level exchanges and closer party-to-party collaboration.

He urged the early launch of a strategic dialogue mechanism between the two ruling parties and the effective implementation of the newly signed action plan for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making it a model relationship the region, especially in Singapore’s key strengths and Việt Nam’s priorities, including digital transformation, renewable energy, carbon credits, source technologies, food security, innovation, financial hub development, logistics, and aviation, maritime, and power grid connectivity, as well as responsible contributions to regional peace, stability and development.

The host thanked Singapore for its practical assistance to Việt Nam following recent natural disasters, and wished the ambassador, in his future endeavours, will remain a close friend of Việt Nam.

Ambassador Ratnam, for his part, conveyed greetings from Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to General Secretary Lâm.

He called Việt Nam his “second home” after nearly five years in office and praised the resilience, adaptability, and unity of its people, expressing confidence that Việt Nam will achieve its goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045.

With vast untapped potential, Ratnam agreed with the General Secretary’s guidance on bilateral ties, noting mutual political trust between the two nations’ leaders serves as a solid foundation for enhanced relations and ASEAN’s unity and shared prosperity.

The 2025–2030 action plan for the Việt Nam – Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will mark a new phase of deeper and more effective cooperation, he said.

He pledged to continue nurturing Việt Nam – Singapore relations in any future role, including advancing the next generation of Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with the aim for 30 hi-tech and innovation-driven parks in Việt Nam in the near future.

The diplomat also pointed to promising collaboration in other important fields like national defence – security, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, adding he hopes that the two sides will work closely to leverage upcoming milestones in 2027, when Việt Nam hosts APEC and Singapore chairs ASEAN. — VNA/VNS