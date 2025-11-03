Nations boost peace and stability in the East Sea

ĐÀ NẴNG – Việt Nam’s foreign policy remains rooted in independence, self-reliance, peace, co-operation and development, with the highest priority given to maintaining regional stability and upholding international law, especially in all maritime activities.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường delivered the keynote address at the 17th International South China Sea Conference (called East Sea by Việt Nam), themed unity in uncertainties, stressing that Việt Nam stands with global partners to ensure the seas remain shared spaces of peace, stability and prosperity.

“The theme of this year’s conference, unity in uncertainties, captures both the reality of our time and our shared inspiration. We live in an age where uncertainty has become a new norm, where the line between weakness and action, competition and co-operation, grows ever clearer. In such a world, unity is not about avoiding uncertainty,” he said.

“Việt Nam is proud to be among the first 60 countries to ratify the agreement on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, demonstrating our profound commitment to international law and multilateralism. We continue to support ASEAN’s successful role and actively contribute to the bloc,” he said, adding that Việt Nam is committed to resolving all disputes peacefully.

“Climate change and environmental degradation are causing human security challenges and threatening the livelihoods of millions. Yet even in uncertainty lies continuity — the chance for all nations to reaffirm our mindfulness, dialogue, co-operation and respect for international law. Peace and stability in the South China Sea are the concern of all and the lifeline of many.”

He also highly appreciated the importance of peace and stability in the region, and the central role of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in settling any disputes through peaceful dialogue and negotiation.

Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, Nguyễn Hùng Sơn, said the conference has been a key platform for growth and connection, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam) and across regional and global maritime spaces.

“We have laid the groundwork to establish a hub for growth and connection, thereby promoting peace, stability and prosperity, not just in the South China Sea, but also in the region and the global maritime domain,” Sơn stressed.

“We have sought to bring together the most respected experts and authoritative analysts from an ever-expanding geographical footprint to this gathering, helping us better understand the latest dynamics and multidimensional developments in the area, widely regarded as the epicentre of the Indo-Pacific.”

“Events in the South China Sea not only shape the future of Southeast Asia but also have far-reaching consequences beyond this region,” he added.

At the opening ceremony, Sơn also welcomed Timor-Leste as a new ASEAN member and noted the participation of experts from the Pacific Islands campus for the first time.

Seema Malhotra, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education of the UK, also joined the conference with a keynote remark delivered by video.

“This is not a new chapter in our partnership, but our new comprehensive strategic partnership opens up fresh opportunities for co-operation, including on maritime security," she said. "I'm grateful to have this opportunity to reiterate the UK's enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, to regional peace, prosperity and stability, and to the international rules that underpin this.”

“There's no doubt about the importance of the South China Sea. A third of the world's maritime trade passes through it. Millions depend on it for their livelihood, and that’s why it’s vital to keep trade routes open and safe for the sake of our shared prosperity.

“Against that backdrop, recent incidents have been deeply concerning. Dangerous tactics, including the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels, have increased the risk of serious miscalculation and escalation. The UK does not take sides in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea, but we do speak out against actions that raise tensions or undermine international law.

“ASEAN's goal remains central to supporting accessibility across the region. We are pleased to observe the expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum this year and to continue to support ASEAN. We also welcome ongoing negotiations between China and ASEAN on a code of conduct in the South China Sea, not just today but in the years ahead.”

The conference, hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, has drawn more than 300 participants, including leading domestic speakers and diplomats, as well as 200 online-registered scholars, experts, researchers and speakers from 40 countries, for discussions on maritime technologies, strategies and competition among major powers, ASEAN’s leadership role, and the importance of UNCLOS in maintaining stability at sea from November 3–4. VNS