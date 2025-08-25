Politburo reviews draft documents, personnel plan for 12th VPA Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo on Monday worked with the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission to review draft documents and the personnel plan to be submitted to the 12th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Under the chair of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, the Politburo highly valued the proactive and thorough preparations by the commission, agencies, and Party organisations at all levels within the VPA.

Congresses at the three levels under the commission were held in an exemplary manner, setting standards for other congresses across the army.

The Politburo also praised the commission’s comprehensive preparations, particularly on documents and personnel, for the 12th VPA Party Congress in line with Directive No. 45-CT/TW of the Politburo and guidance from the Party Central Committee.

Regarding the draft political report, Politburo members commented that it is carefully prepared, scientifically structured, aligned with the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, and reflects new points. It reviews achievements and shortcomings, identifies causes, draws five lessons from the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Congress and the 11th VPA Party Congress, and sets clear objectives for military, defence, and Party building tasks in the 2025–2030 term.

The draft report reviewing the VPA Party Organisation and its leaders' performance is frank and democratic, highlighting leadership strengths and weaknesses during 2020–2025, clarifying responsibilities, and proposing feasible solutions, they said.

Meanwhile, the draft resolution is concise, focuses on core issues, and demonstrates the determination to reform and achieve breakthroughs in military, defence, and Party-building tasks.

The prepared action plan for implementing the congress' resolution translates the orientations identified in the political report into feasible programmes, tasks, and projects to serve as a basis for implementation.

Particularly, the personnel plan was basically approved by the Politburo, including nominations of military officers to the 14th Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and its Inspection Commission for the 2025–2030 term, as well as delegates to the 14th National Congress.

The Politburo also agreed with the proposed plan to hold the 12th Congress of the VPA Party Organisation.

It requested the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission to incorporate feedback from the meeting, further refine the draft documents and personnel plan, and ensure comprehensive preparations so that the 12th VPA Party Congress will be a successful and exemplary event, setting a model for the entire Party and armed forces. — VNA/VNS