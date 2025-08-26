Uruguay and Việt Nam: 200 years of independence, strengthening friendship and future cooperation

Ambassador of Uruguay to Việt Nam Raul Pollak Giampietro wrote to Việt Nam News on the 200th anniversary of Uruguay's Independence Day.

Anniversaries always invite us to reflect on the past, the present and the road ahead. Two hundred years of independence is not just a number, reminding us that the hurdles and struggles of the past shaped the freedoms we cherish today, and that the future remains ours to build.

This year also marks significant milestones for Việt Nam. Uruguay joins Việt Nam in commemorating these anniversaries, which pay tribute to the struggles for freedom and peace and to the defence of the motherland.

Uruguay and Việt Nam established diplomatic relations on August 11, 1993. In 2012, the first ambassador of Uruguay presented his letters of credence to President Trương Tấn Sang. Since then, the relationship between the two nations, though evolving at a measured pace, has grown steadily, bridging distance and cultural differences.

In 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations. To commemorate that milestone, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam paid an official visit to Uruguay, meeting with prominent leaders, including then-President of the Republic and the Governor of Canelones, Professor Yamandú Orsi, who today serves as President of the Republic.

This visit fuelled bilateral ties with renewed energy, resulting in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between HCM City and Montevideo. Another MoU between Cần Thơ and Canelones is expected soon.

The new government of Uruguay, which took office last March, has focused on Southeast Asia to expand markets, tourism and attract investors to our democracy, representing stability and a gateway to MERCOSUR — a market of 350 million inhabitants and a GDP of over US$3 trillion.

Việt Nam is currently Uruguay’s second-largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade growing in recent years. In 2024, trade reached $159 million, with Uruguay’s exports at $52 million, a 39 per cent increase compared to 2023. In the first half of this year alone, exports reached $41 million, while imports from Việt Nam stood at $57 million.

Beyond traditional exports, Uruguayan businesses are exploring non-traditional products such as yerba mate and premium wines. Initial exports began in 2024, with businesses aiming to consolidate and expand.

Building on this momentum, President Orsi met Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro this July. They agreed to hold political consultations and convene the Joint Commission on Trade and Investments later this year, to outline the agenda for the future. They also stressed the importance of advancing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between MERCOSUR and Việt Nam, a long-awaited goal for both nations.

In line with these decisions, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Ambassador Valeria Csukasi, visited Việt Nam last week to attend the 5th Meeting of the Bilateral Mechanism of Political Consultations and engage with Vietnamese leaders on new avenues for trade and investment cooperation. She also discussed the launch of FTA negotiations, which would expand trade and create jobs.

In anticipation of deeper engagement, focus should also be placed on mutual understanding. Uruguay, as one of the 20 countries where Spanish is the official language, is committed to promoting Spanish language learning in Việt Nam. Spoken by over 500 million people, Spanish is the world’s second most widely spoken language.

With this in mind, the Embassy of Uruguay in Việt Nam launched an internship programme with Hà Nội University’s Spanish Department, giving students experience and language practice. The Embassy is also exploring the possibility of bringing a Spanish teacher from Uruguay to teach in Hà Nội for a semester, starting next year. Additionally, with the support of Uruguay’s Ministry of Culture and Education, the translation of a Uruguayan classic into Vietnamese is under consideration, the first such translation in this language.

Uruguay also seeks to foster tourism flows between the two countries. Work has begun on simplifying visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, an issue discussed at the vice-ministerial level — encouraging Vietnamese to visit Uruguay, as more Uruguayans visit Việt Nam.

Much remains to be done. In this year filled with historic celebrations for both our countries, Uruguay reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and trust for a lasting relationship. VNS