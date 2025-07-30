36 works of media, art honoured at ISMA 2025 in HCM City

HCM CITY — A total of 36 outstanding student works in media and the creative arts were honoured at the closing ceremony of the International Student Media Art Festival (ISMA 2025) held on July 29 at Văn Lang University (VLU) in HCM City.

The five-day festival, hosted in Việt Nam for the first time, brought together nearly 100 students, lecturers, and artists from eight countries.

ISMA, founded in 2017, is a global platform for students in media, art, and creative technology to showcase innovative works and exchange ideas.

This year’s festival featured 121 entries from 37 universities worldwide, competing across four categories: Short Film, Animation, Interactive Art, and AI Narrative.

All submissions were judged based on six key criteria: content, artistic direction, visual technique, art design, sound and music, and creativity.

In total, 36 awards were presented, including four first prizes, nine second prizes, 15 third prizes, and eight special mentions.

Vietnamese students won 10 awards, primarily from VLU and the University of Theatre and Cinema in HCM City.

Four first prize winners were announced during the ceremony.

Việt Nam’s Used to Be Green (VLU) employed artificial intelligence and environmental data to explore urban transformation.

Syn-Flow (Wuhan University of Technology) offered an interactive digital experience examining human emotions in virtual space.

A Conversation with a Chair (Peking University) used minimalist storytelling to portray isolation in modern society.

When the River Calls (Cleveland State University) was praised for its poetic animated depiction of childhood memories by a river.

Judges noted the strong use of local cultural elements and digital storytelling in Vietnamese works.

One of the festival highlights was the 72-Hour Workshop, which brought together eight teams of international students to co-produce short films over three days, set in distinctive locations around the city.

The initiative encouraged collaboration, cultural exchange, and practical problem-solving using a design thinking approach.

Eight special awards were given to workshop participants, including Best Narrative, Most Impressive, and Excellence in Visual Design.

The event also welcomed notable guests from both Việt Nam and abroad, including professors, artists, and cultural leaders, as well as representatives from sponsors such as Vietcombank and Lifebuoy. Their support underscored the growing partnership between business and education in nurturing young creative talent.

ISMA 2025 also marked several milestones: the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification, VLU’s 30th anniversary and its first-ever ranking in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Art & Design and Performing Arts.

By successfully hosting ISMA 2025, VLU affirmed its growing role as a hub for global academic exchange in arts and media, and its continued commitment to empowering young creatives through international collaboration. — VNS