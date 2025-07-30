HCM City develops new tourism products

HCM CITY — HCM City has a great opportunity to develop tourism with rich and diverse resources following its merger with Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, the city tourism authority said.

The expanded city has 681 tourism resources that can be potentially exploited to become tourist destinations, said Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of the city’s Department of Tourism.

The resources range from urban sites, craft villages and riversides to the sea and islands, Hòa said.

The urban space stands out with a system of architectural heritage, modern museums, traditional markets, street food and festivals, which is favourable for the development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), cultural and night tourism products, he said.

A system of coastal resorts, golf courses, and nature conservation lays a foundation for high-end resort products, he said.

The city also has outstanding advantages in transportation infrastructure and services, he said.

Inter-regional expressways such as HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây, Bến Lức – Long Thành, and HCM City – Chơn Thành effectively connect urban, industrial and coastal spaces.

When it goes into operation, Long Thành International Airport will help shorten the time to the city centre and beaches to only 30-45 minutes.

The system of seaports, logistics, inland waterways and major rivers such as Sài Gòn and Nhà Bè rivers are favourable for the development of river tourism, he said.

With nearly 93,000 rooms, from luxury hotels to homestays, eco-resorts, along with a system of shopping centres, international hospitals, golf courses, and entertainment facilities, the city is capable of welcoming large groups of domestic guests and high-class international guests.

With its diverse resources, the city is accelerating the development of new products, diversifying experiences to lure tourists and increase their spending.

A number of new tourism products will be launched in the last months of this year, including river tours to explore the inner-city, tourist routes connecting heritage sites and museums by electric buses, and weekend vacations exploring mangrove forests in Cần Giờ.

In addition, night products such as night bike tours and cultural and arts festivals will also be held periodically.

The city will also develop new inter-regional tourism products that exploit the advantages of resorts, islands, and community and eco-tourism.

It will implement a programme entitled Each Ward Has a Unique Tourism Product to fully exploit the cultural values and local cuisine.

Night-time activities

Night tourism products and night sightseeing activities are also very exciting with art performance shows, open-top double-decker buses, the Saigon Water Bus, and culinary tours on the Sài Gòn River, according to a report recently released by the department.

The night-time culinary culture space is increasingly rich with famous streets such as Bùi Viện, Vĩnh Khánh, Hồ Thị Kỷ, and Hậu Giang.

In the second half of the year, the department will coordinate with localities to organise walking streets with night activities, attract investment in entertainment events and develop specialised culinary areas to serve tourists.

It will coordinate with the Department of Culture and Sports, businesses, and investors to develop night tours combined with ethnic cultural performances, the HCM City Museum, Southern Women’s Museum, and Côn Đảo Prison Relic Site.

The department proposed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issue public-private partnership mechanisms and policies to attract investment in museums, and historical and cultural relic sites to promote the development of night tourism.

The city welcomed more than 3.85 million foreign visitors and more than 18.3 million domestic visitors in the first half of this year.

During the period, tourism revenue totalled VNĐ118 trillion (US$4.5 billion), up 27.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The tourism industry aims to welcome 8.5 million international visitors and 45 million domestic visitors this year. — VNS