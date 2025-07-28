Politics & Law
Phương Mỹ Chi comes third in Sing!Asia contest

July 28, 2025 - 21:28
Phương Mỹ Chi of Việt Nam finished third in the Sing!Asia a Chinese sensational music show that includes a large line-up of artists from various countries in Macao, China on July 27.

 

Phương Mỹ Chi of Việt Nam in top three of the Sing!Asia 2025. — Photos ngaynay.vn

HÀ NỘI — Phương Mỹ Chi of Việt Nam finished third in the Sing!Asia – a Chinese sensational music show that includes a large line-up of artists from various countries in Macao, China on July 27.

In the finale, Phương Mỹ Chi was against two outstanding singers of the hosts and one from Japan in three knockout rounds.

In the first round, the contestants were paired up to perform duets with guest artists. This was a challenge of their ability to collaborate on stage.

After this round, one contestant was eliminated. The remaining three then competed head-to-head to select the two most outstanding faces for the final round.

Phương Mỹ Chi of Việt Nam leaves strong impression in the Sing!Asia 2025. 

Contestants must maintain their form, demonstrate a variety of performance skills, and continuously adapt to the demands of each round – from song selection, stage presence, to the ability to connect with an international audience in a short preparation time.

Thanks to the strategic support from DTAP crew and the harmonious combination of Phương Mỹ Chi and her guest singer Huang Ling, their emotional performance singing Vietnamese song Lạc Trôi (Flow) completely convinced the experts and earned highest score of 202.8 points.

Phương Mỹ Chi, who captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and soulful sounds, was the leading contestant in the first round.

In the second round, Phương Mỹ Chi sang Một Bó Đũa (Chopsticks) – a performance accompanied by 30 children in Asian traditional costumes – strongly reflected the spirit of regional connection.

Inspired by the story of a bundle of chopsticks in Vietnamese culture, DTAP and Phương Mỹ Chi converted it into a message of solidarity, friendship and the power of connection between Asian countries. The performance used five languages – Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, Japanese and English – as a way to express diversity and cultural exchange.

Judges praised Chi’s impressive development throughout the competition – from the early stages to the finale – highlighting her commanding stage presence and noting that she embodies all the traits of a future star.

Phương Mỹ Chi added 204 points to make a total of 406.8 points and placed third.

Miyuna of Japan successfully crowned the winner.

Sing! Asia2025 organisers, guests and singers.

“Asia is no longer something far far away, in books or on TV, but close around me in this competition," said Chi.

"I feel the Asian spirit from the smallest things, the way the contestants tell stories and behave to the unique cultural aspects of each country.

"I see Asia through really cute, profound and inspiring friends. Thanks to this Sing!Asia experience, I have had many beautiful memories and messages, and I also appreciate the programme crew who treated me sincerely," she said.

The large-scale music competition was organised by the iQIYI platform featuring nine Asian countries and territories.

Taking place over 30 days, all contestants began their journey on board of a five-star cruise ship, traveling through destinations in Japan, Việt Nam, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), before entering the semifinal round in Shanghai and the grand finale in Macao.  VNS

