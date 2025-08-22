HCM City Culinary Association, Viettel sign MOU for digital transformation

HCM CITY — The HCM City Culinary Association (FBA) and Viettel HCM City on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation to accelerate digital transformation in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

The cooperation between FBA and Viettel aims to embed digital technology into every stage of F&B operations.

Under the agreement, Viettel will introduce its digital ecosystem to build a modern, innovative, and fully digitised F&B community.

From management and finance, to customer care, security, and brand development, Viettel’s digital ecosystem will be the technological backbone for the sustainable growth of HCM City’s F&B industry.

This ecosystem includes infrastructure and telecommunications, management and operations solutions, e-invoices and digital finance, modern office management, and smart management solutions.

Nguyễn Tấn Việt, chairman of FBA, said: “Together with Viettel, FBA is determined to bring a comprehensive digital platform to the F&B community, enabling every member, from cafés, restaurants to five-star hotels, to embrace digital transformation, increase competitiveness, and reach the global market.”

Ngô Mạnh Hùng, director of Viettel HCM City, said: “With our digital product and service ecosystem, Viettel is committed to long-term cooperation with the association and F&B enterprises.

“We believe this partnership will accelerate the industry and reinforce F&B’s leading position in the digital era.” —VNS