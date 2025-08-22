Key infrastructure items on Liên Chiểu port completed

ĐÀ NẴNG — Construction on a 1.17km water breaker dike system, one of the most important items connected to the on-going Liên Chiểu Port project, as well as dredging works on a 7.3km shipping lane have been completed after two years.

Meanwhile, nearly 80 per cent of work on the inner road and drainage system has been finished before the rainy season hits this November.

Head of Đà Nẵng’s management unit of priority infrastructure projects Lê Thành Hưng said the key items needed for the port infrastructure project would be in operation starting in late November.

He said a six-lane 2.95km coastal road that links the national highway system, and the port is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

“Key work on the port’s main infrastructure has achieved planned progress after two years. The last section on the port’s sea dike and the shipping lane have been finalised for operations in the third quarter of 2025,” Hưng said.

“The completion of the sea dike system will help speed up construction on the second phase of the port.”

Liên Chiểu Port is seen as one of the most important projects in the Master Plan, connecting with the newly established Free Trade Zone. It will be built on a total of 450ha with an investment of VNĐ3.4 trillion (US$130 million).

The city’s finance department reported that 60 per cent of the investment on the port had been disbursed in the first quarter of 2025.

The port was designed for cargo ship access with a capacity of 200,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and container ships with loading capacities from 8,000 to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as well as 30,000DTW liquid cargo vessels.

The 20-berth port, which will be used as the main logistics centre for the north-south railway and road systems and the East-West Economic Corridor 2 (EWEC2) connecting Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Việt Nam via Đà Nẵng's port system, will be able to handle 40–50 million tonnes of cargo by 2050.

Liên Chiểu Port will develop as an international entrance port, the third in Việt Nam after Lạch Huyện Port in Hải Phòng City and Cái Mép-Thị Vải. It will be a major international-standard logistics centre for Việt Nam, ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region and a key gateway to the East Sea from the sub-Mekong region.

Local property developer BRG Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Group are eyeing the development of logistics networks and air and sea connections in Đà Nẵng. — VNS