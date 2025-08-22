Gov't mulls community service as new penalty for traffic offences

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to put the brakes on traffic offences by introducing community service as a supplementary penalty, aiming to ease mounting road safety concerns.

The Government Office recently issued Notice No. 435/TB-VPCP, outlining Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà’s conclusions after a mid-year review of traffic safety and order. The document details key tasks for the second half of 2025 to reduce accidents and enhance traffic management nationwide.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Justice have been directed to propose amendments to the Law on Handling Administrative Violations, reflecting current conditions. These include the possibility of imposing community service for traffic violations.

They will also suggest measures to strengthen state management over violations related to commercial road vehicles. These proposals will be submitted to the Government before being presented to the National Assembly.

The Ministry of Public Security is tasked with improving traffic police capacity, accelerating digitalisation, developing national technical standards for driver testing centres, and stepping up enforcement against serious traffic offences.

Despite improvements, traffic accidents continue to cause serious harm. The July 25 accident in Hà Tĩnh Province, which resulted in 10 deaths and 14 injuries, highlighted ongoing challenges.

Violations such as driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing seat belts and running red lights persist, especially among long-haul truck and bus drivers. Accidents involving loss of control, vehicle overturns, overloading, and falling cargo remain problematic.

In major cities such as Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, traffic congestion spikes during rush hours and peak travel periods, as the number of vehicles exceeds infrastructure capacity.

With economic growth and tourism surging this year, authorities are accelerating efforts to modernise road safety measures and reduce accidents through comprehensive reforms. — VNS