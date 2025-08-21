Reaching for the stars with Việt Nam's first space museum

HÀ NỘI — A new chapter in Việt Nam’s scientific journey has officially launched with the opening of the country’s first national space museum — a bold step to connect science with daily life and inspire young minds to aim sky high.

Việt Nam Space Museum must become an educational destination that can inspire the young generation and serve as the bridge between science-technology and daily life, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng as he attended the museum’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

This is the first national museum on space science in Việt Nam, marking a milestone that highlights the efforts of experts and researchers from the Việt Nam National Space Centre (VNSC), especially as the country celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The museum began construction in October 2022 over an area of more than 3,000 square metres in Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park in the outskirts of Hà Nội. It includes an observatory as well as outdoor and indoor exhibition spaces.

“These achievements have demonstrated Việt Nam’s scientific research and technological development capacity in fields that demand high expertise and specialisation,” said the deputy PM.

Entering a new stage of development, the Party and the State have identified science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth, enabling Việt Nam to overcome the middle-income trap and achieve its goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

Accordingly, Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW and the Prime Minister’s Decision No 1131/QĐ-TTg have identified space technology as a strategic sector that serves both socio-economic development and the safeguarding of national defence, security and sovereignty.

The Việt Nam National Space Centre (VNSC) and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have been tasked with effectively implementing the 'Strategy for the Development and Application of Space Science and Technology to 2030.' Among their key objectives is the development of a strategic product — a low-Earth orbit observation satellite 'made in Việt Nam.'

Research projects must be closely aligned with practical needs and follow a feasible and clearly defined roadmap.

The VNSC is also required to strengthen connections within the national innovation ecosystem, particularly with the National Innovation Centre (NIC), as well as with leading institutes, universities, corporations and enterprises operating in the field of space technology.

This approach is expected to optimise investment resources, take advantage of special policy mechanisms, and foster collaboration with experts and scientists to accelerate research, the application of technology and the creation of competitive products and services that meet national development needs.

International cooperation remains a priority for the centre, alongside the mobilisation of intellectual resources and advanced technologies to support further progress in the space science sector.

The VNSC is also responsible for the training and professional development of experts, researchers and young scientists, as well as for establishing strong research groups in space science at both regional and international levels.

In addition, its infrastructure and equipment must be proactively upgraded to meet international standards and support research, technological advancement and the development of satellite products.

The Government is committed to supporting and creating favourable conditions for VAST and the VNSC to fulfil their assigned tasks and to make meaningful contributions to the country’s progress in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng. — VNS