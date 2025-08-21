Hà Nội readies free services and strict measures for National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will provide free drinking water, bread and bus services for residents and visitors attending the 80th National Day celebrations on September 2, which will feature a large-scale military parade and procession at Ba Đình Square.

The directive by Hà Nội People’s Committee sets out measures to ensure the smooth running of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Rehearsals are scheduled for August 21, 24 and 30, ahead of the official programme beginning at 6.30am on September 2.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh has assigned vice chairmen to lead subcommittees, prepare detailed contingency plans and avoid any lapses.

The Logistics Subcommittee will supply essentials such as bottled water, dry rations and ready-to-eat food, as well as shelters against sun and rain. Free bus services will also be arranged, particularly for the elderly traveling from other localities to attend the event.

The Security and Traffic Subcommittee has been tasked with traffic management and crowd control to ensure safety and order throughout the celebrations.

The anniversary programme will open with the symbolic torch relay at dawn, followed by the solemn flag-raising ceremony at Ba Đình Square.

Shortly after, the audience will hear welcoming remarks and the introduction of distinguished guests, before a keynote address is delivered by Party and State leaders.

The highlight of the morning will be the grand military parade and public procession, set to begin at around 7.45am, with tens of thousands of participants marching along Hà Nội’s historic boulevards.

The celebration will close with a mass artistic performance shortly before 10am, bringing the commemorative atmosphere to a crescendo.

The national-level ceremony is expected to gather around 30,000 participants, excluding marching contingents, armed forces and public groups.

The grandstand at Ba Đình Square will be reserved for distinguished guests, while citizens may view the procession along designated streets such as Hùng Vương, Hoàng Diệu and Kim Mã.

More than 270 LED screens will also be installed across the city to broadcast the event live.

On Wednesday, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Vũ Thu Hà chaired a meeting with departments and local authorities to review preparations.

Vice Chairwoman Hà called for citywide clean-up campaigns, street decorations and the display of national flags. The city will add more public toilets, provide temporary rest areas, water, raincoats and meals, particularly for people in difficult circumstances or without accommodation.

She stressed that no cases of overcharging, crowd pushing or mistreatment of the elderly, children, veterans and war invalids would be tolerated.

Hà Nội currently has 3,761 lodging facilities with over 71,000 rooms, including 85 hotels and serviced apartments rated from one to five stars. Five-star hotels have launched promotional packages to welcome the surge of guests.

The authorities appealed to visitors to help protect the city’s landscape by reducing plastic waste, using public transport and respecting cultural and historical spaces. — VNS