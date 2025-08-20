Hà Nội imposes traffic restrictions ahead of National Day celebration

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Traffic Police on Tuesday announced traffic restrictions for trucks and coaches on major routes leading to Hà Nội as the capital city prepares to host the 80th anniversary celebrations of the August Revolution and National Day.

Trucks weighing 10 tonnes and above as well as coaches with 45 seats or more will face access restrictions on the highways listed below during specific time frames: from 3pm on August 21 to 5am on August 22, from 3pm on August 24 to 5am on August 25, from 3pm on August 27 to 5am on August 28, from 4pm on August 29 to 5pm on August 30, and from 4pm on September 1 to 5pm on September 2.

Exceptions will be made for fixed-route coaches, public buses, garbage trucks, emergency and incident response vehicles, vehicles with official passes serving the celebrations and other priority vehicles on duty.

The traffic control measures will be put in place on the following expressways:

- Hà Nội – Ninh Bình: from the Thường Tín interchange at Km 192+300 in Hồng Vân Commune, Hà Nội.

- Hà Nội – Hải Phòng: from the Yên Mỹ interchange at Km21+500.

- Hà Nội – Thái Nguyên: from the Vạn Xuân interchange at Km 40+700 to the junction with National Highway 18 in Yên Phong Commune, Bắc Ninh Province.

- Hà Nội – Lào Cai: from the Bình Xuyên interchange – IC3 at the junction with provincial road 310B in Bình Xuyên Commune, Phú Thọ Province.

Traffic management plans will also extend to the following national highways:

- National Highway 1A: from the Phan Trọng Tuệ road junction to Ngọc Hồi, and Hà Nội – Bắc Giang section from its intersection with the Hà Nội-Thái Nguyên expressway at Km 152+600.

- National Highway 2: from its junction with Võ Văn Kiệt Road.

- National Highway 3: from Cavalry Mobile Police Regiment in Ba Xuyên Ward, Thái Nguyên Province → August Revolution Road junction → Nam Tiến intersection (Km 46+650 to Km 41+900) → Trần Nguyên Hãn Road (Vạn Xuân Ward, Thái Nguyên Province) to the Vạn Xuân interchange.

- National Highway 5: from the Chui Bridge interchange (Nguyễn Văn Linh – Nguyễn Văn Cừ).

- National Highway 6: from the interchange with Hoà Lạc – Hoà Bình road (Km 65+100).

- National Highway 21A: from the interchange with National Highway 32 to the Bến Market intersection.

- National Highway 18: from the interchange with Hà Nội – Thái Nguyên highway in Yên Phong Commune, Băc Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS