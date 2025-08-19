Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội inaugurates new wastewater treatment plant

August 19, 2025 - 18:08
This Japan-funded wastewater treatment plant is part of the efforts to improve the living environment, natural ecosystem and hygienic conditions in the urban centres of Hà Nội.
Vietnamese and Japanese officials at the inauguration ceremony of Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photos courtesy of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant was inaugurated on Tuesday, part of a series of events celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

The facility, constructed under Hà Nội City Yên Xá Sewerage System Project (I), was funded by ODA (official development assistance) loan from Japan.

Hà Nội City Yên Xá Sewerage System Project (I) aims at improving the living environment, natural ecosystem and hygienic conditions in the urban centres of the Tô Lịch river basin, and the left bank of Nhuệ River and the Lừ River Basin. The project invests and develops a system intercepting, collecting and treating water discharges for the sustainable development of Hà Nội.

Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant, one of the four packages under the project, is constructed with a full capacity of 270,000 cu.m per day and night using the conventional activated sludge process with AO (Anoxic and Oxic) operation.

With this capacity, the Yên Xá project has a considerable scope for collecting wastewater – almost equal to the total capacity of all seven concentrated urban wastewater treatment stations and plants in Hà Nội that have officially entered operation.

The control room of Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The other three packages are to construct the intercepting systems and sewer pipes to collect wastewater along Tô Lịch River, Lừ River and the new urban area of Hà Đông to the treatment plant, with a total length of about 52.62km.

The entire wastewater treatment system is constructed in a basin of about 4,874ha, with more than one million beneficiaries.

This project plays a decisive role in achieving the target of collecting and treating 50-55 per cent of urban wastewater according to Program No 03-CTr/TU dated March 17, 2021, of the Hà Nội Party Committee, which detailed the "Urban renovation, urban development and urban economic development in the period 202–25."

An overview of Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the key partner of the project, has a long history in supporting the capital city to improve the drainage system since 1995 through two phases of "Hà Nội Drainage Project for Environment Improvement."

The implementation of Yên Xá project is part of JICA's commitment to actively collaborating with local authorities in improving the drainage system and the urban environmental conditions of the city. — VNS

An overview of Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Phương

 

 

Vietnam Japan diplomatic ties Vietnam Japan partnership

Society

​​​​​​​Workshop discusses IQA systems in higher education

Leaders of higher education institutions and leading quality assurance experts from ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and shared experiences and solutions for effective implementation of Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) systems in higher education institutions at a workshop that opened in HCM City on August 18.
Society

A plastic-free future

Hà Nội is taking significant steps toward a greener future by banning single-use plastic products, plastic bags and non-biodegradable foam containers by 2028, with earlier restrictions for hotels and tourist sites beginning in 2026. These efforts reflect the capital’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.

