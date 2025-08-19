Hà Nội inaugurates new wastewater treatment plant

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant was inaugurated on Tuesday, part of a series of events celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

The facility, constructed under Hà Nội City Yên Xá Sewerage System Project (I), was funded by ODA (official development assistance) loan from Japan.

Hà Nội City Yên Xá Sewerage System Project (I) aims at improving the living environment, natural ecosystem and hygienic conditions in the urban centres of the Tô Lịch river basin, and the left bank of Nhuệ River and the Lừ River Basin. The project invests and develops a system intercepting, collecting and treating water discharges for the sustainable development of Hà Nội.

Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant, one of the four packages under the project, is constructed with a full capacity of 270,000 cu.m per day and night using the conventional activated sludge process with AO (Anoxic and Oxic) operation.

With this capacity, the Yên Xá project has a considerable scope for collecting wastewater – almost equal to the total capacity of all seven concentrated urban wastewater treatment stations and plants in Hà Nội that have officially entered operation.

The other three packages are to construct the intercepting systems and sewer pipes to collect wastewater along Tô Lịch River, Lừ River and the new urban area of Hà Đông to the treatment plant, with a total length of about 52.62km.

The entire wastewater treatment system is constructed in a basin of about 4,874ha, with more than one million beneficiaries.

This project plays a decisive role in achieving the target of collecting and treating 50-55 per cent of urban wastewater according to Program No 03-CTr/TU dated March 17, 2021, of the Hà Nội Party Committee, which detailed the "Urban renovation, urban development and urban economic development in the period 202–25."

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the key partner of the project, has a long history in supporting the capital city to improve the drainage system since 1995 through two phases of "Hà Nội Drainage Project for Environment Improvement."

The implementation of Yên Xá project is part of JICA's commitment to actively collaborating with local authorities in improving the drainage system and the urban environmental conditions of the city. — VNS