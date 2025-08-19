Sầm Sơn Ward targets to become the leading unique coastal city in the country

THANH HÓA — Sầm Sơn Ward aims to become Thanh Hóa Province’s hub for high-quality tourism and services as well as one of the nation’s most distinctive coastal cities by 2030.

The ward will focus on comprehensive socio-economic development, with tourism and services as its spearhead, alongside the creation of a modern, civilised, smart and sustainable coastal urban area.

This goal was set out at the first Congress of the Sầm Sơn Ward’s Party Committee for the 2025–30 term, held in Thanh Hóa Province on Friday. Lê Thành Long, Deputy Prime Minister attended the congress.

In the new term, the ward will continue to strengthen Party building and develop a clean, strong political system, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of State management and promote the strength of great national unity.

It will also work towards building a professional urban administration dedicated to serving the people.

With the action motto 'Solidarity - Discipline - Creativity - Development', the ward’s Party Committee has set key economic, cultural-social, environmental, security and Party-building targets.

These include an average annual growth rate of total product value of 13.5 per cent or higher; welcoming at least 48 million visitors during 2026–30; and raising average per capita income to at least VNĐ136.5 million (nearly US$5,200) by 2030.

As a major coastal tourism ward, established in 2025 through the merger of seven former wards, Sầm Sơn boasts a beach stretching over 10km – one of the most famous in the north and north central regions, offering both resort potential and serving as a major marine trade and service centre.

The ward was formed by merging Bắc Sơn, Quảng Tiến, Quảng Cư, Trung Sơn, Trường Sơn, Quảng Châu and Quảng Thọ wards.

Speaking at the congress, Trịnh Tuấn Sinh, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Thanh Hóa Fatherland Front Committee, urged the ward’s Party Committee to lead a comprehensive review, adjustment and supplementation of all local planning to match the new development space, ensuring scientific coherence with provincial and sectoral planning.

This would enable Sầm Sơn to fully realise its role as a smart, modern, attractive and friendly coastal tourism city.

He called for maximising potential and advantages for rapid and sustainable economic growth, with strong development of marine-based industries, especially coastal tourism.

The ward should continue to diversify and improve the quality of tourism products, creating distinctive features, professionalism, and a cultured, civilised approach to tourism.

Efforts should be stepped up in promotion and marketing; linkages should be strengthened with other localities within and beyond the province to form closed tourism routes; and the Sầm Sơn tourism brand should be expanded nationally and internationally.

Other priorities include promoting high-quality, environmentally friendly industry and construction, accelerating the digitisation of records and data and building a digital government to serve people and businesses quickly, conveniently and transparently.

The ward will also enhance defence and security measures to maintain public order and safety.

Party building will remain a focus, coupled with administrative reform within the Party.

The ward plans to strengthen the role of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, expand democracy and reinforce great national unity.

Despite challenges during the 2021–25 term, the ward’s Party Committee, authorities and residents upheld solidarity and determination, decisively implementing the set goals and solutions.

As a result, the ward achieved comprehensive progress across sectors.

The economy maintained strong growth, with the average annual growth rate of production value in 2021–25 estimated at 12.7 per cent, exceeding the provincial average. The economic structure shifted positively.

Average per capita income in 2025 is estimated at VNĐ88.5 million ($3,360), among the highest in the province.

Service sectors expanded rapidly in scale, diversity and quality.

Tourism retained its position as the spearhead sector, making an important contribution to the ward’s economic growth. — VNS