Experts call for stronger prevention of infectious respiratory diseases

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 400 domestic and international healthcare experts gathered in Đà Nẵng last weekend for a two-day scientific symposium on preventing infectious diseases and the critical role of vaccines.

The event was co-organised by Pfizer Vietnam and the HCM City Society of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology on August 16 and 17.

It updated participants on the latest epidemiological trends, the growing burden of infectious respiratory diseases, and strategies to strengthen prevention, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and patients with chronic illnesses.

Experts warned that the current rainy season, with its high humidity and sudden temperature changes, has created favourable conditions for pathogens such as pneumococcus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and meningococcus to spread, increasing the urgency of preventive measures.

Lower respiratory tract infections remain a major cause of illness and death worldwide.

In 2021, they were responsible for an estimated 344 million cases and 2.18 million deaths, including more than 500,000 among children under five.

Phan Hữu Phúc, deputy director of the Việt Nam National Children’s Hospital, said prevention in the earliest stages of life is key to reducing the burden.

“No one wants to see a child struggle with severe illness. Yet, lower respiratory tract infections remain a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among young children.”

Among these, pneumococcus accounts for more than half of the fatalities, especially in the one to four age group, he said.

He added that RSV and meningococcus also pose serious threats, often leading to death or long-term complications. Because each pneumococcal serotype has its own invasive and drug-resistant characteristics, treatment can be difficult.

“Therefore, proactive prevention from the earliest months of life, even from the time in the womb, is the most practical action we can take to protect the next generation and reduce the healthcare burden in Việt Nam,” he said.

Meanwhile, older adults carry the highest mortality risk.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pneumococcus remains the most common pathogen among this group, often causing pneumonia and sepsis.

Data show there are about 150,000 hospitalisations from pneumococcal pneumonia annually in the US alone, with a 15–20 per cent mortality rate within 30 days.

Those aged over 50 with underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are up to six times more likely to be hospitalised than younger adults, and many face lasting health complications even after treatment.

Responding to shifting epidemiology

Experts at the symposia also highlighted that pneumococcal epidemiology is evolving due to both vaccination and antibiotic resistance.

As commonly circulating serotypes are controlled, other serotypes not covered by current vaccines are increasing – a phenomenon known as “serotype replacement”.

Antoni Torres, from the Department of Pulmonology, Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, said this shift calls for updated strategies, with a greater emphasis on prevention in adults.

Pneumococcal disease prevention is entering a new phase, with adults, particularly older adults, now considered a priority group alongside children.

“Proactive prevention not only broadens protection but also supports effective chronic disease management, helping improve quality of life.”

Studies have also shown that pneumococcal vaccination is cost-effective, helping to reduce hospitalisations, antibiotic use and outpatient visits, while contributing to herd immunity.

Alongside vaccination, experts underscored the importance of comprehensive prevention measures, including good nutrition, personal hygiene, regular exercise, avoiding risk factors such as smoking and alcohol, and effective management of chronic diseases.

They agreed that combining immunisation with chronic disease control and strengthening the immune system can significantly reduce the risk of pneumococcal infection, complications and mortality.

The symposium concluded with the consensus that prevention should be a lifelong healthcare priority.

Protecting individuals from childhood through old age not only benefits patients but also supports long-term improvements in public health and community wellbeing.

Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said that as a trusted healthcare partner, Pfizer is committed to accompanying Việt Nam in building a sustainable healthcare system, ready to address both current and future public health challenges.

“We believe that sharing updated scientific data, practical experience, and innovative initiatives will help the healthcare sector shape more effective strategies for preventing infectious respiratory diseases in line with current epidemiological realities,” he said. — VNS