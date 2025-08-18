Việt Nam holds first-ever influencer summit

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first KOL Summit 2025 was held on Monday in Hà Nội with more than 300 prominent Vietnamese influencers taking part alongside representatives of regulatory agencies and digital platforms such as TikTok and Meta.

The national event is the first of its kind, designed to foster dialogue and community initiatives for a safe and creative cyberspace.

In his opening remarks, Major General Lê Xuân Minh, director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (under the Ministry of Public Security – MPS) said that in the digital era, key opinion leaders (KOLs) in cyberspace had become a powerful force shaping public views, driving innovation and promoting Vietnamese identity and values to the world.

"They are not only the faces of new trends, but also ‘digital ambassadors’ who play an important role in national development and in realising the key pillars of the country’s new growth strategy," he said.

“With great influence and responsibility, every KOL must remain fully aware of the impact of their images, words and actions.

"At the same time, regulatory bodies and digital platforms should join hands in providing guidance, companionship and support to foster a healthy environment where KOLs can uphold patriotism, amplify positive influence, and contribute to advancing the nation’s economy, culture, society and media.”

Two major initiatives were unveiled at the event. One is the Digital Trust Alliance, consisting of respected KOLs, state agencies, as well as online platforms and businesses, with the mission of fostering ‘responsible influence and guiding trust.’

It is expected to serve as a bridge between stakeholders, fostering transparency, professionalism and responsibility in digital activities.

The other is the Influencer Credibility Programme aimed at promoting positive role models, ethical conduct and community standards to build a responsible, active and patriotic KOL community.

The programme also includes credibility assessments of KOLs to serve as a benchmark for agencies and businesses when selecting trusted partners for communication activities, therefore protecting consumers from misleading content and covert advertising.

It also aimes to enhance cultural promotion and commercial collaboration in support of national development and defence.

With the theme 'KOL and the Era of Nation’s Rise', the KOL Summit 2025 highlighted the active role of KOLs in building, protecting and advancing the country, while underscoring their responsibility to spread positive, humanistic and sustainable values to the community.

The event included open discussions where prominent KOLs shared their journeys of becoming 'influential' and engaged in direct dialogue with regulators, businesses and platforms. Discussions focused on how they can harness positive influence and strengthen KOLs’ social responsibility in building a safe digital Việt Nam.

Other panels touched on topics such as KOLs and positive communications, safe cyberspace, KOLs’ role in spreading cultural and intellectual values, and international cooperation in the digital era. — VNS