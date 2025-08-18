Politics & Law
Society

Đèo Ngang Tunnel accident claims two lives

August 18, 2025 - 13:48
A late-night crash between a sleeper bus and a car in Quảng Trị’s Đèo Ngang Tunnel left two people dead and disrupted traffic until early morning.
Scene of the accident. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — Two people were killed late Sunday night after a sleeper bus and a seven-seater car collided inside the Đèo Ngang Tunnel, which connects the two central provinces of Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị.

The crash happened just after 11pm on August 17, when the northbound sleeper bus struck the car heading in the opposite direction. Both vehicles were badly damaged.

The two victims were passengers in the car. The accident also blocked traffic in the north–south right lane of the tunnel until police and road management teams arrived to clear the scene.

By 5.50am the following morning, traffic had returned to normal. Officials said the tunnel’s lighting system, lane markers and road surface were all in proper condition at the time of the crash. — VNS

traffic safety traffic accident

