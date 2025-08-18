Soaring numbers set holiday travel abuzz at Nội Bài

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport is preparing for what could be its busiest National Day holiday on record, with passenger traffic and flight operations expected to surpass all previous highs.

On the peak travel day, the airport anticipates handling nearly 110,000 passengers and 638 flights — a 20 per cent rise compared to last year. International arrivals alone are forecast to reach up to 44,000 in a single day, setting a new benchmark.

The surge is being driven in part by international delegations flying into Hà Nội to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, alongside the introduction of new flight routes.

To maintain smooth operations, Nội Bài has strengthened coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, the Northern Airports Authority, air traffic controllers, airlines and ground service units.

A round-the-clock operations team will be stationed at the Airport Operations Control Centre throughout the holiday period, ready to manage any issues in real time.

Airlines have also relocated aircraft to neighbouring airports to ease pressure on Nội Bài’s parking capacity. Inbound flights are being fuelled in advance to mitigate potential delays from adverse weather or congestion.

Security measures are being tightened nationwide. At Nội Bài, level 1 enhanced aviation security protocols will be in effect from August 26 to September 4.

From now until August 25 and again from September 5 to 7, supplementary steps will include increased patrols, expanded CCTV surveillance, random baggage checks and inspections of less visible areas such as restrooms, rubbish bins and service corridors.

Access to restricted zones will be more tightly controlled, and screening of passengers, staff and luggage entering secure areas will be reinforced. Supervisors will also boost on-site monitoring to ensure compliance and swift incident response. — VNS