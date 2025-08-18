Cà Mau Province steps up efforts to drive economic growth

CÀ MAU — The newly enlarged Cà Mau Province has great opportunities for strong growth after its merger with the former Bạc Liêu Province.

After the merger on July 1, Cà Mau Province covers a vast area of nearly 8,000sq.km, has a large population of more than 2.6 million, and includes 64 commune-level units (55 communes and nine wards).

The southernmost province has a large farmland area and the largest shrimp farming area in the country.

Nguyễn Hồ Hải, secretary of the province Party Committee, said the province will have many opportunities and conditions for growth by effectively exploiting its potential and advantages, along with priority resources for infrastructure development.

Key works and major projects across the province will receive investment to be completed earlier than planned, he said.

Cà Mau targets becoming a dynamic and comprehensive development centre in the country’s southernmost region by 2030.

The province Party Committee has set a clear strategic development goal: restructure the economy, establish a new growth model, and accelerate digital, green, and energy transitions linked to developing a high-quality workforce.

Cà Mau aims to focus maximum resources on developing infrastructure that connects to the expressway network, airport, and seaports, enabling the growth of economic zones and industrial parks and clusters with competitive advantages.

The province will strongly develop the marine economy, renewable energy – especially wind power for electricity exports – the semiconductor industry, and high-value processing industry.

It will boost clean, sustainable, high-tech agriculture and vigorously expand the service and tourism sector, capitalising on its natural advantages and distinctive cultural identity.

It will prioritise public investment and accelerate major projects to attract investors. The province targets completing Cà Mau Airport’s upgrade in 2026, speeding up work on the Cà Mau – Đất Mũi expressway, Hòn Khoai Port, and the road to Hòn Khoai Island, while advancing key transport and industrial developments.

Cà Mau will continue effectively implementing Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The province will reform mechanisms, improve investment efficiency, expand innovation centres, and develop a digital government, economy and society. It will harness renewable and LNG power for exports, invest in sea reclamation projects, protect coasts, and build a branded, high-quality tourism hub.

It will exploit the potential of Cà Mau Cape National Tourism Area, Thị Tường Lagoon, U Minh Hạ National Park and Nhà Mát Tourism Area for tourism development.

The province's Party Committee aims to develop a multi-sector marine economy, making efficient use of seas, coasts and islands.

It will develop forest-based economies tied to eco-tourism and carbon credits, form green and sustainable value chains, attract investment, advance science and technology, speed up public investment, reform administration, and prepare for the 14th National Party Congress.

Phạm Thành Ngại, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province is implementing many measures to promote economic growth and is determined to meet the 8 per cent target this year.

The People’s Committee has launched a 180-day emulation campaign to achieve 8.8 per cent growth in the last six months of the year, with the participation of the entire political system, people, and businesses, and will develop skilled workers, foster innovation, and boost private sector growth for future expansion.

It will prioritise culture and human resources as the foundation for sustainable growth.

During 2025–30, Cà Mau will advance high-value, branded agriculture, apply high-tech and digital solutions, expand exports, and strengthen market linkages for agricultural products.

Aquaculture investment

Cà Mau has approved a sustainable fisheries development project, with total investment of VNĐ536 billion (US$20.4 million) in 2026-29.

Funded by a World Bank loan and a provincial budget, the project will focus on building embankments that both prevent water overflow and serve as rural roads.

It will promote advanced farming techniques, control disease, protect the environment, and adapt to climate change.

Value chains and product brands will be built, boosting productivity in key aquaculture areas of Tân Thuận, Tạ An Khương, Cái Nước, Phú Tân, and Phú Mỹ communes.

The project will upgrade Rạch Gốc fishing port, invest in equipment to prevent Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, improve marine protected area management, and safeguard aquatic resources.

Cà Mau has more than 454,391ha of aquaculture, including 415,151ha of shrimp.

The province aims to become the country’s leading centre for efficient, sustainable shrimp farming.

The provincial People’s Committee has issued a breakthrough shrimp development plan for this year, emphasising the application of modern technology throughout the value chain.

The plan also aims to reorganise shrimp production through co-operation and linkages among relevant stakeholders to raise productivity, quality, and competitiveness.

The province aims to reach total farmed shrimp output of 587,000 tonnes and a seafood export value of US$2.5 billion this year.

With a long coastline and a mangrove ecosystem rich in alluvial deposits, it has significant advantages for breeding shrimp, mud crab and other aquatic species, especially in mangrove forests.

Last year, the province’s mud crab farming area reached 252,000ha with an output of 25,200 tonnes. It has the largest mud crab farming area in the Mekong Delta.

It will host the second Cà Mau Crab Festival in November to promote its culture, people, and fisheries potential, especially the crab industry, to domestic and international visitors. — VNS